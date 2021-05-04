Pandora, One Of World's Biggest Jewelry Makers, Says Goodbye To Mined Diamonds

One of the largest jewelry-makers in the world is pivoting away from mined diamonds in favor of more sustainable lab-grown diamonds.

Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik revealed this week that the company would be ceasing its participation in selling mined diamonds because “it’s the right thing to do.”

“We can essentially create the same outcome as nature has created, but at a very, very different price,” he told the BBC, adding that lab-grown diamonds can be made for as little as “a third of what it is for something that we’ve dug up from the ground.”

Lacik emphasized that with the lower price point, he believes more people will buy diamonds even though the company’s diamond sales are only a very small portion of the 100 million pieces the brand sells each year.

The Copenhagen-based company is slated to release its first collection featuring the lab-made stones in the U.K. first and enter other markets in 2022.