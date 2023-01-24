What's Hot

Stephen Colbert Finds 'Especially Weird' Moment In Trump's Disastrous Speech

Fox News Weather Forecaster Beaten Up On New York City Subway Train

The Oscars Failed Women Once Again

I Was 'Straight,' Then 'Gay,' Then 'Bisexual.' Now I Know Who I Really Am.

George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

Razzies Sink To New Low With 'Classless' Nomination, And People Are Hella Ticked

Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech

'Daily Show' Guest Host Wanda Sykes Sparks Joy With Marie Kondo Crack On Biden Docs

Julian Sands' Family Speaks Out As Search For Missing Actor Continues

Gavin Newsom Says 2nd Amendment 'Becoming A Suicide Pact' Amid String Of Mass Shootings

Pelosi Had Priests Attempt Exorcism Of Home After Attack On Husband: Daughter

At Least 7 Killed In Two Half Moon Bay Shootings

EntertainmentMusicbrendon uriepanic at the disco

Brendon Urie Confirms Panic! At The Disco Is Breaking Up After 19 Years

Urie said the pop-rock group will disband at the end of its forthcoming tour as he and his wife, Sarah, prepare to welcome their first child this year.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Panic! at the Disco’s days of writing sins, not tragedies, are coming to a close after nearly two decades.

Brendon Urie, the frontman of the beloved pop-rock band, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife, Sarah, will welcome their first child later this year. As part of an effort to “put my focus and energy on my family,” the singer said Panic! at the Disco will disband at the conclusion of its forthcoming European tour, which kicks off Feb. 20 in Vienna.

“[S]ometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he wrote. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

Urie concluded his note by thanking fans for their support.

Urie, who grew up in Las Vegas, was still in high school when he co-founded Panic! at the Disco in 2004 with fellow musicians Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Though the group initially specialized in covers of Blink-182 songs, demos of Panic! at the Disco’s original material soon caught the eye of Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. The band’s 2005 debut album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” was a critical and commercial smash.

Nearly 13 years later, the band scored its most indelible hit with “High Hopes” from its sixth album, “Pray for the Wicked.” In 2019, the song was embraced on the campaign trail by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Taylor Swift (left) and Brendon Urie in 2019.
Taylor Swift (left) and Brendon Urie in 2019.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Ross, Smith and Wilson all left Panic! at the Disco over time, and by 2016, the group was widely perceived as Urie’s solo project. As for the singer, he began to branch out into other projects, such as taking on a starring role in the musical “Kinky Boots” on Broadway and duetting with Taylor Swift on the hit single “ME!” off her 2019 album, “Lover.”

Panic! at the Disco released its seventh and final album, “Viva Las Vengeance,” in August.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community