Papa John John Schnatter — the "Papa John" of pizza chain fame — is using his time at home to show off his $11 million mansion on his new TikTok account.

Giant spinning mating eagles clock? Check. Moat? Check.

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter gave an “MTV Cribs”-style tour of his mansion on TikTok, and it’s pretty much as eccentric as you’d expect from the controversial former CEO of the pizza empire.

Schnatter ― who resigned as board chairman of the pizza chain in 2018 after reports that he used a racial slur in a conference call ― gave followers a peek at his self-named “Papa Castle” on Tuesday after recently joining the video platform.

The $11 million mansion is the most expensive home in Louisville, Kentucky, USA Today reported last December. In other videos shared on the platform last month, Schnatter showed off what appears to be a vintage car collection and also a private helicopter. It all sits on a nearly 16-acre block of land, People reported.

Papa John is giving a tour of his gigantic gaudy mansion on TikTok pic.twitter.com/dfqSmLdUBt — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 13, 2020

“Howdy. Papa John. Welcome to my crib,” Schnatter says at the start of the 55-second video. Viewers then see a shot of the mansion’s exterior ― complete with turrets and a moat.

Then, as he backs into the entryway of his home, he gives a quick rundown of eagles’ mating techniques as he introduces the giant sculpture recreating just that. “This isn’t just a sculpture, it’s a clock!” the caption reads. Schnatter says the clock spins four times an hour.

Schnatter then teases his library, where he says he makes videos and writes letters, but he’s saving that tour for part 2.

Forbes reported that the pizza mogul’s net worth was briefly $1 billion in 2017. However, Schnatter’s wealth reportedly declined following a string of controversies. Prior to his ouster from the Papa John’s board, he had already stepped down as CEO in late 2017 after he attempted to blame declining pizza sales on the NFL’s handling of its players’ protests against police brutality.

The video clocked 1.2 million views on TikTok, where some commenters pointed out the tasteless timing of the extreme display of wealth while the nation faces economic distress. It then made its way to Twitter, where it got the treatment:

Papa John's: making the case for eating the rich, not the pizza. https://t.co/RqMeRMQ9Lj — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) May 13, 2020

don't let the giant bald eagle statue clock distract you from the boot cut jeans https://t.co/NA2wV0PKrB — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) May 13, 2020

“And over here, my good sir, an exquisite larger than life original bronze timepiece titled ‘Eagles Boinking’”



Papa: pic.twitter.com/lFgmrRsG1I — 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) May 13, 2020

He lives in a Cheescake Factory? @MaxKriegerVG — Judah (@Judahe) May 13, 2020

Papa John is giving a tour of his house



It’s exactly what you would think pic.twitter.com/pecbQBQGGb — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 13, 2020

whatever political movement will most efficiently liquidate this property and distribute it to the poor is the one that I belong to https://t.co/G2kt576HxK — Brandon McGinley (@brandonmcg) May 13, 2020

If he doesn't have a part of this where he goes "This is my room where I eat 30-40 pizzas" he's a failure of a rich person. https://t.co/d7cVKCMh8r — Matt Dannevik (@MattDannevik) May 13, 2020