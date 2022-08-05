Disgraced Papa John's Founder Claims His 'Conservative Values' Made Better Pizza

Ex-Papa John’s CEO and pizza chain founder John Schnatter is weighing in on what gave the company’s customers “better pizza” and “better ingredients.”

Schnatter, in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Thursday, reflected on his time at Papa John’s before backlash over his use of a racial epithet led him to resign in 2018.

He touched on the company’s pizza once getting top rankings among the pizza chains before claiming its pies are now “down with Little Caesars.”

Schnatter said that quality, service and culture drive a business before suggesting one ingredient that made Papa John’s successful.

“We built the whole company on conservative values. Conservative ideology has two of the most critical attributes: truth and God,” Schnatter said.

“If you run your life on principle… you’re going to win.”

At CPAC today, John Schnatter says Papa Johns had the best pizza out there every year when he was in charge, because he instilled “conservative values” of “truth and God.” But since he was fired as CEO for repeatedly using the N-word, it has gone down hill. pic.twitter.com/1UQeK8Ny11 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 4, 2022

Schnatter spoke during a “Back to the 1970s” segment at CPAC on Thursday, and he cryptically claimed there are “five entities” that control the media, academia and “everything else.” He didn’t say what he thinks the five entities are.

It’s not the first time the former CEO has made puzzling statements.

A sweat-laden Schnatter told Kentucky’s WDRB-TV that a “day of reckoning” would arrive after board members “stole” the company from him.

Schnatter also suggested he “had” 40 pizzas in 30 days during the bizarre interview. He later weighed in on the potential food feat and said he wasn’t referring to eating the pizzas.

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019