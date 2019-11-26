Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is apparently eating a lot of pizza these days.

Schnatter said in an interview broadcast Monday with Kentucky TV station WDRB that the quality of food at the Papa John’s chain has drastically shifted for the worse since he was ousted as CEO in July 2018.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza,” said Schnatter in the video, looking visibly damp. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good. The way they’re making the pizza is just not fundamental to what makes a Papa John’s pizza.”

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

Schnatter, 58, who founded Papa John’s in 1984, resigned as board chairman in July 2018 amid reports that he used a racial slur in a conference call earlier that year. He quit as CEO the previous December after an outcry over his criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest injustice.

Schnatter acknowledged in the interview that he used the slur, but said he was quoting someone else to demonstrate his hatred of racism. He called the conference call a “farce.”

“I just didn’t know it would happen from people on the inside doing this,” Schnatter said. “I thought it would come from the outside.”

Then he called out Papa John’s executives by name. “Steve Ritchie, Olivia Kirtley, the board of directors all used the black community and race as a way to steal the company,” he said. “They stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company.”

He claimed Kirtley, a Papa John’s board member, and director Mark Shapiro “should be in jail” because “what they’ve done is just wrong, and they’ve hurt a lot of people.”

“The day of reckoning will come,” he warned, and “the record will be straight.”

“Stay tuned,” he added.

Papa John’s didn’t immediately answer a request for comment.

Meantime, a clip from the interview with Schnatter explaining his pizza consuption has gone viral ― for quite a few reasons. Here’s what people are saying:

Papa John looks like the guy in a zombie movie that gets bit and tries to hide it from the rest of the group pic.twitter.com/K3y0qkOIQZ — Scott (@_buhhh) November 26, 2019

Mans said he ate 40 pizzas in 30 days. Papa John’s sweat is 63% pepperoni at this point. https://t.co/7vAk7KRzOD — You Slander My Mother’s Baked Goods!!!! (@PBS_Impulse9) November 26, 2019

I've eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days you bastard



YOU THINK YOU KNOW PIZZA?!?!?!



YOU MERELY ADOPTED PIZZA



I WAS BORN INTO IT



I BATHE IN MARINARA



I BRUSH MY TEETH WITH GARLIC SAUCE



I GOT MY NIPPLES SURGICALLY REPLACED WITH PEPPERONIS



YOU THINK YOU KNOW PIZZA?!?!?! — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 26, 2019

Nobody:



Papa John with the grease sweats and tripping off 40 pizzas in 30 days:pic.twitter.com/Q7CzzphlXb — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) November 26, 2019

You either die making pizza or live long enough to eat 40 pizzas in 30 days — Dave Jorgenson 🍕 (@davejorgenson) November 26, 2019

Interviewer: Papa John, why don't you just set the record straight right now?

Papa John: pic.twitter.com/VTpOixKCzO — Bob Al-Greene 👓 (@BobAlGreene) November 26, 2019

I want to do the #PapaJohn pizza challenge of 40 pizzas in 30 days. Just need a sponsor. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 26, 2019

40 pizzas in 30 days. that’s a stack a month — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) November 26, 2019