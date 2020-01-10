“The comic was definitely based on a personal experience,” she said. “I remember getting a super random text from a guy who I dated briefly and thinking, ‘Wow! He just pops up out of nowhere.’”

Of course, this isn’t the only dating term used to describe flaky singles. There are ghosters, mosters, even soft ghosters. There are breadcrumbers and orbiters. There are kitten fishers and Tindstagrammers.

But to paperclipping’s credit, it might be the first annoying dating trend to come with its own mascot. (Poor Clippy can’t catch a break. This is only the second most embarrassing thing to happen to the little guy recently. Last year, Microsoft resurrected the out-of-work paperclip and put him to use as stickers in chat software. A day later, they gave him the ax again.)