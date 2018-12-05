Parachute

There will be many more relaxed people tucking in for the night after the holidays are over.

That’s because Parachute, the brand that made shopping for bedding and bath linens cool again, sold literally thousands of its luxe bathrobes on Black Friday weekend.

Across the four days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, Parachute sold one of its best-selling bathrobes every 60 seconds, according to the brand. That’s nearly 6,000 robes purchased in 96 hours.

During the brand’s one and only sale of the year, Parachute shoppers were able to save a rare 20 percent sitewide with code SALE18 on everything from sheets and towels, to slippers and robes. Though the brand remains tight-lipped about exact sales numbers, they said that “Parachute’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale repeated its performance as the strongest weekend of the year.”

According to Parachute, its most popular product is the $99 Classic Robe, made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, and practically designed with two front pockets, a snug waist tie and plush collar. It comes in three colors, and is also the brand’s most size-inclusive robe, from small to extra large.

“A cozy, luxurious robe is the perfect gift to help a friend or loved one start and end their days feeling their very best,” says Parachute’s Found and CEO Ariel Kaye. “Our robes are the ultimate relaxation wear. The Classic Bathrobe is a consistent best-seller — it once racked up a 2,000-person waitlist!”

What sets Parachute apart from other bedding and bath retailers is its focus on high-quality materials and construction. Parachute’s goods are Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they pass the highest standards for chemical-free and synthetic-free products.