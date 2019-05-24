It’s no secret that linen sheets are damn expensive. It’s rare to find a quality set under $200, so when you find a nice set on sale, you know it’s a now-or-never situation.

Parachute, the brand that made shopping for bedding and bath items cool once again, is offering 20% off everything on its site this Memorial Day Weekend, from Friday to Monday. The sale includes the brand’s best-selling bedding sets, bathrobes and newly launched mattress. For a brand that only offers two sales a year, this kind of markdown is a big deal.

Parachute’s linen sheet set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases (no flat sheet) and is made in Portugal from European flax. A queen-sized set normally retails for $169, but you can get it for just $135 this weekend.

While there’s a slew of Memorial Day weekend mattress deals out there right now, Parachute’s just-debuted mattress is also being marked down this weekend. Appropriately called The Mattress, it’s an eco-friendly, medium-firm mattress made with pure New Zealand wool, 100% organic cotton and steel coils for a supportive, breathable and sustainable sleep. A queen-sized mattress would normally set you back $1,900, but this weekend you can get it for $1,520.

If you’re looking for a few small items to spruce up your space, you can also browse the new collection of woven rugs and home decor at part of the sale. Want to pamper yourself or a loved one? Look no further than the best-selling classic bathrobe, which was sold 6,000 times in just 96 hours last Black Friday. This level of luxury normally retails for $99 but you can get it for just $79 this weekend.

Take a look at everything you can get on sale at Parachute this weekend