‘Paradise’ Premieres With A Desperate Getaway

Welcome to paradise. “Here to Make Friends” hosts Claire Fallon and Emma Gray bring you all the highs and lows from the premiere episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise,” including the worst liar we’ve ever seen and the revenge plot that failed to deliver. Plus, they predict which couple will most likely end up engaged — and whose time may be up.

This week, the fan favorites arrive and waste no time finding a match. With the guys in charge of roses, it’s the ladies’ turn to bring the charm — some more successfully than others. Hannah faces an embarrassment of riches, but Jane may need to bring more than just noxious tacos to the table. Meanwhile, Blake is worried that no one will even accept his rose after news of past philandering lands him in the dog-palapa.