Watch For Anger-roos! Ticked-Off Kangaroo Lets Paraglider Know Who’s The Boss

This wasn’t exactly a happy landing.
Paraglider Jonathan Bishop wrapped up a two-hour cross-country journey with a textbook landing in Namadgi National Park outside Canberra in Australia last week.
In a scene right out of an Australian wildlife video, he was immediately greeted by kangaroos.
“I was concentrating on the landing and didn’t notice the kangaroo until after I landed,” Bishop told ViralHog. “As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said ‘What’s Up, Skip?’”
But the rowdy ’roo had menace on its mind.
Check it out in the clip above.
(h/t Mashable)
