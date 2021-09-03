Paralympian Finishes Women's 200-Meter Race And Wins Surprise Engagement

Sprinter Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo took part in the Paralympics and won a fiancé.

The athlete from Cape Verde came in fourth during the women’s 200-meter T11 qualifying heat on Wednesday, running alongside her sighted guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga. For Paralympians with visual disabilities, sighted guides are connected to runners by a rope around their wrists to keep everyone on track.

Upon finishing the race, Semedo was greeted on the track alongside other runners and their guides by Vaz da Veiga, who proceeded to ask for her hand in marriage.

You can see the sweet moment in action below:

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo from Cape Verde got a surprise marriage proposal from guide after her Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 200m T11 Heat 4 event.#YouDeserveIt #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZR6Lq7EwOb — SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) September 2, 2021

Vaz da Veiga told CNN that the couple had spent 11 years together. When he found out she was coming to Tokyo for the Paralympics, he felt like it was the perfect place to ask her.

For her part, Semedo told reporters after that she really had “no words.”

“There are so many emotions all together. Just the fact of being here at the Paralympic Games, I hardly felt my legs actually because I was so nervous,” she said. “Now, with the proposal, there are just too many emotions going on right now. I don’t have words to explain how I feel at this moment. I always had the dream of getting married but we hadn’t planned anything so far. We haven’t spoken about it and I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Congrats to the happy couple!