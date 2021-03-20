I’m A Female Paramedic And There Are A Few Things Tucker Carlson Needs To Hear

I am looking at a man who is very irritated. He is a veteran and a construction worker and does not want to go to the hospital. He scowls at me and my work partner as we stand by our stretcher in the smoky bar.

“I’m not going to the ER,” he says. “They’re just gonna make me wait forever and then send me home again.”

“Go to the hospital, man,” the bartender says. “You can’t ignore chest pain.”

“It’s probably nothing,” the veteran says.

“You said you felt woozy,” the bartender replies. “You almost passed out. That’s why I called 911.”

My partner and I talk with the man for a while and he reluctantly agrees to allow us to transport him. I can understand his hesitancy. There’s something humiliating about getting on a stretcher and being wheeled out of a bar in front of all your friends. And hospital emergency rooms tend to be miserable places. My partner and I try to make him as comfortable as possible as we buckle him into the stretcher.

We wheel the stretcher to the ambulance parked outside the bar. I hook the stretcher up to the back of the ambulance and prepare to lift our patient into the truck. He suddenly looks nervous.

“Are you sure you girls can lift me?” he asks.

“Absolutely,” I say. He’s barely 180 pounds and an easy lift.

“Honestly, the way the stretcher is constructed and hooked up, the ambulance is holding about 75% of your weight,” I say, adding, “I’m only holding 25% when I lift you in.”

The man visibly relaxes.

“The miracle of modern engineering, right?” he asks as I slide him into the back compartment.

The stretcher clicks into place and I climb in after him with a smile on my face. “Yup!” I say. “I’ve lifted far larger guys than you into this truck, so don’t worry.”

My patient looks skeptical about this statement, even though it’s true. He unbuttons his shirt while I prepare to put a 12-lead on him to check out his heart rhythms.

“You know it’s amazing what women are doing these days,” he says. “I think they’re even letting women serve in combat roles in the military. They didn’t do that when I was deployed, I can tell you that!”

“I can imagine,” I say. I don’t really want to talk politics with a patient who may be suffering from a possible cardiac event. Fortunately our conversation slides to more comfortable topics during the ride to the hospital, and he remains stable throughout the transport.

I remembered my military veteran patient when I saw Tucker Carlson’s monologue on March 9, when the cable news host discussed women in the military. Carlson, during his monologue that night, showed a picture of a noticeably pregnant woman wearing a mask and a military flight suit. The woman’s hair is in a military-style bun. Tucker scoffed at the picture, not even attempting to hide his disgust. “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Carlson said. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

Carlson’s words were merely the latest instance of the same overarching social attitude that caused my patient to be nervous as he watched me lift his stretcher years earlier. Carlson’s speech embodied the atmosphere of male ― and, yes, some female ― doubt that surrounds women working in male-dominated first responder fields.

As a female paramedic, I have gone through the same strength tests that male medics go through in order to be approved for a position at an ambulance company. I have had the same training and have taken the same calls. I have performed CPR on cardiac arrest patients until sweat soaked through my shirt. I have had to twist tourniquets onto trauma patients suffering arterial bleeds. I have had to calm down behavioral health patients who could not stop screaming in fear and frustration. I have had to maneuver obese patients out of cramped, narrow homes and onto ambulances. I have had to give Narcan to drug overdose patients just to get their vital signs out of the danger zone and bring them back to consciousness. I have had to sedate patients who needed to be kept calm because there were tubes down their throats. I have had to soothe first-time moms in labor groaning in pain and crying in fear of the contractions getting worse. I have had to treat unconscious children, drowning victims and other emergencies that required a great deal of intervention on my part.

I have gone through the same strength tests that male medics go through in order to be approved for a position at an ambulance company. I have had the same training and have taken the same calls.

Female paramedics face the same hardships that men do in emergency medical services (EMS). We are low-paid. We risk mental health trauma because of our constant exposure to severe emergencies that often involve patients who are in danger of dying, or are even dead before we arrive. We spend hundreds of dollars a year to recertify for advanced cardiovascular life support, pediatric life support and other expensive standardized courses that are necessary for us to keep our jobs. On top of all that, women working in EMS face an added pressure: We are constantly pushing back against an underlying assumption that we do not merit our position in this field simply because we’re women. For many men in EMS and in fire departments, women are considered a mockery to the (supposedly) male art of emergency first response.

Carlson received pushback from the Pentagon for disparaging female military troops, but I knew that a lot of guys from lower in the ranks were probably nodding right along with him. Almost every woman working in a male-dominated first responder field, whether it be the military, police, fire rescue or EMS, knows that Carlson’s attitude is not uncommon among her male co-workers.

Valerie Frank Serao, who worked as a paramedic in New York during the ‘80s, wrote an excellent essay about her experiences in “EMS World” in 2016. In it, she shared how difficult her job was at first because of her male co-workers’ lack of respect. “When my unit showed up at the scene and I stepped out, cops rolled their eyes, firefighters sneered and derisive comments about why they ever let girls on the job were mumbled at the volume of a public speech.”

No one enters a first responder field expecting an easy ride, and women are no different. We put on our game face to respond to the most atrocious calls, whether it be a toddler turning blue due to an intractable seizure or a man doing CPR on his girlfriend because she overdosed on heroin. Compared to all that, tacitly ignoring a few eye rolls from male co-workers is a piece of cake. As Serao went on to say in her article, “[We] did it while knowing we had to work twice as hard to be considered half as worthy.” It was simply the way things worked. And if Tucker Carlson’s words are any indication, not a great deal has changed since Serao first got to work as an EMT back in 1980.

But here’s the thing: We do these jobs because we’re capable of doing them and because we’re good at them. We love serving our communities. We love saving lives. We chose this work ― and continue to choose it despite the many hardships we face every single day ― because it gives us purpose, it gives our lives meaning and because it is a way for us to give back. Nothing that Carlson or anyone else can say will change that. What can ― and hopefully will ― change is how the world sees us, and that only happens by doing the work we do, doing it well and sharing our stories.

Almost every female first responder is going to get those nervous glances from patients when she first arrives on scene. Almost every female first responder is going to get that question we dread ― “Are you sure you girls can lift me?” ― as we load patients into our ambulances.

And the answer every time will be yes. Yes, we can.

Phoebe Cohen has walked many paths in life, including living in the Gobi Desert as a Peace Corps volunteer and working as a paramedic in several states. Cohen’s work has been featured in Graphic Medicine, Mutha Magazine and BorderX. She regularly posts on her website Merry Misandrist. Cohen is a part-time cartoonist, writer and nursing student. She has been known to go up to five hours without coffee.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch!