Paramore’s Hayley Williams Has A Message For DeSantis Supporters

The lead singer of alternative rock band Paramore took the stage on Saturday night with a simple message for supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics,” Hayley Williams told the crowd at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

The crowd cheered in response to Williams’ remarks, which reportedly came after the singer said she saw someone on the internet claim she was too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour. The moment was captured on video by a Paramore fan and shared on Twitter by digital media outlet The Tennessee Holler.

👀 Hayley Williams of @paramore: “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics — and if you vote for Ron Desantis you’re fucking dead to me.” pic.twitter.com/LozN7GkZbA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2023

DeSantis, who has long been considered former President Donald Trump’s top rival for the Republican nomination, officially launched his presidential campaign last week.

The right-wing Florida governor has made the state increasingly hostile toward marginalized communities including refugees, Black people and LGBTQ Americans. He also signed a law that’s expected to make it nearly impossible for Floridians to seek abortion care and has blocked schools from teaching students about historical events concerning race and gender.

