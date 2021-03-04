Paramount+: Everything To Know About The Newest Streaming Service

Not ready for another streaming service? Well, sorry.

“The mountain of entertainment” that would be Paramount+ first hit the masses during a Super Bowl LV commercial last month. You know, the one where Sir Patrick Stewart hosted an array of ViacomCBS talent ― including late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Trevor Noah, animated characters Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants and Beavis and Butt-Head, and “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King ― atop the snowy Paramount Pictures mountain to celebrate their new streaming home.

On March 4, that home is public domain.

Replacing existing subscription video-on-demand and live-streaming service CBS All Access, Paramount+ features a combination of original entertainment, breaking news and live sports from brands and studios like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. New scripted and unscripted television series will hit the platform this year, along with a catalog of more than 30,000 TV episodes and 2,500 movie titles. Upcoming revivals, spinoffs and animated fare include “Criminal Minds,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Fatal Attraction,” “Frasier” and “Rugrats.”

Paramount films including “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and “Mission: Impossible 7” will have their streaming debut on the service immediately following a theatrical release window of 30 to 45 days. Additionally, Paramount Pictures has agreements with MGM and EPIX, which will make thousands of movie titles, and upcoming flicks “Creed III” and “No Time to Die,” available to subscribers. Paramount+ will also have exclusive film offerings, including new versions of “Paranormal Activity” and “Pet Sematary.”

“Paramount+ offers a compelling and differentiated streaming offering for all audiences,” Tom Ryan, president and chief executive of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a press release. “In combination with Pluto TV and SHOWTIME, the service will further strengthen our robust linked streaming ecosystem, giving us a critical competitive advantage as we pursue our goal of reaching consumers across every platform, at every price point, with creativity, content, and experiences that are second to none.”

Customers on CBS All Access plans will automatically roll into Paramount+. An ad-supported version will include the full slate of Paramount movies, originals and current seasons of CBS shows for $4.99. The premium tier will have all that plus live sports, live CBS news feeds and live CBS TV for $9.99.

The service plans to release at least 50 new original series over the next two years, with 36 arriving in 2021.

Paramount+ Paramount+ offerings will include TV shows, animation and original films.

These seven new shows will be available on the service at launch time:

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run”

SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) set out on a quest to find SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary (also voiced by Kenny). Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Keanu Reeves, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence and Reggie Watts co-star.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years”

A spinoff of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Kamp Koral” is a CG-animated original series that takes viewers back to when the iconic characters of Bikini Bottom met for the very first time, in a summer camp like no other.

“For Heaven’s Sake”

The comedic true-crime docuseries from Funny or Die follows the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934.

“76 Days”

A look at life in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China, the doc focuses on front-line hospital workers and their patients, bearing witness to the human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

A daily news satire series featuring a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, lampooning real-world news stories and interviewing live-action guests.

“60 Minutes+”

A new form of the flagship series that reveals the stories behind the news through original reporting and interviews.

“The Real World: Homecoming: New York”

Almost 30 years later, the original “seven strangers” who paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the first season of “The Real World” in a multi-episode docu-series to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite and start getting real.

Paramount+ A "Real World" reunion on Paramount+.

They join former CBS All Access series now available on Paramount+:

“No Activity”

The half-hour police comedy starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows, which was previously a live-action series, will be completely animated for Season 4.

“Star Trek: Discovery”

The series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, follows the voyages of Starfleet on its missions to discover new worlds and new life forms.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

The half-hour animated comedy series focuses on the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

“Star Trek: Picard”

Featuring Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, the series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

“The Good Fight”

The critically acclaimed “Good Wife” spinoff stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart and follows her next chapter at one of Chicago’s prestigious African American-owned law firms.

“Why Women Kill”

Created by Marc Cherry, this anthology series examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

“Coyote”

Starring Michael Chiklis as an American Border Patrol officer who is forced to work for a Mexican cartel.

Paramount+ The stars of Paramount+, animated and otherwise.

And the below series and films will be available later this year or in 2022.

Dramas

“Criminal Minds”

The team of FBI behavioral analysis agents is back together to investigate a single case over 10 episodes. There have been no official announcements on which cast members will be returning for the reboot.

“Flashdance”

A young woman struggles to make her mark in the ballet world while navigating romance, finances, friendship and self-love. “Mad Men’s” Tracy McMillan is writing and executive producing the series, which will pick up from where the story left off but in present day.

“Halo”

Based on the Xbox franchise, the universe and cast of characters of “Halo” come to life in this new original series, which dramatizes a 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

“Land Man”

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, “Land Man” is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom that’s reshaping our climate, economy and geopolitics.

“Love Story”

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the executive producers of “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.,” tackle a series based on the award-winning 1970 film “Love Story.”

“Mayor of Kingstown”

The McLusky family are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of corruption and inequality, the series, starring Jeremy Renner, provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

The next installment of the popular “Star Trek” franchise is based on the years when Capt. Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before James Kirk boarded Enterprise.

“The Italian Job”

When the grandchildren of the legendary Charlie Croker inherit his old safety deposit box, the quest for the infamous Italian bullion is reignited.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth”

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, the series is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film starring David Bowie. It follows an alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and who must confront his past to determine our future.

“The Offer”

The limited series is based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” Armie Hammer was set to star but stepped down in light of abuse allegations.

“The Parallax View”

The scripted series is based on the iconic film, which followed an ambitious reporter who gets in way over his head while investigating a senator’s assassination.

“Y:1883”

The prequel series follows “Yellowstone’s” Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

“6666” (Working Title)

A “Yellowstone” spinoff about Ranch 6666, founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas. Still operating as it did two centuries before and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 endeavors to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world at a place where ultimately world-class cowboys are born and made.

Comedies

“Frasier”

Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in this reboot, which has not yet confirmed other casting details.

“Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies”

The musical comedy series is a prequel to the unforgettable “Grease,” telling the story of how Frenchy’s older sister, Jane, founded the Pink Ladies.

“Guilty Party”

A dark comedy starring Kate Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who latches on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in jail for murdering her husband ― a crime she claims she didn’t commit.

“Inside Amy Schumer”

The Peabody, Emmy and Writers Guild Award-winning franchise returns with five specials starring Amy Schumer.

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”

A supersized event based on the long-running hit “Reno 911!”

“The Game”

The popular BET sitcom returns with a mix of original cast members and new players. It will offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

“The Harper House”

An animated family comedy that follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas town.

“The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah” (Working Title)

Trevor Noah will star in and produce an initial six-episode series looking at stories across the societal landscape, talking with the people behind the headlines.

“Untitled Beavis & Butt-Head Movie”

Mike Judge reimagines MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining “Beavis and Butt-Head,” who return for another movie adventure to kick off the new series.

“Younger”

The seventh and final season of Darren Star’s “Younger” will air on Paramount+ before its TVLand debut. It follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

“Workaholics Movie”

Made-for-streaming movie based on the popular, long-running Comedy Central series starring Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck.

Kids and Family

“Avatar”

Nickelodeon’s new animation studio division is dedicated entirely to creating content based on the wildly popular world of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.”

“Dora the Explorer”

A new live-action series based on the iconic character, designed for an older audience of kids ages 6 to 11 and their families.

“iCarly”

Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps.

“Rugrats”

An all-new series featuring Nick’s iconic babies, back together with the original voice cast in new CG animation.

“Star Trek: Prodigy”

The first-ever kid-friendly “Star Trek” project, combining the Nickelodeon sensibility with the action and adventure hallmarks of the iconic franchise.

“The Fairly OddParents”

A live-action take on one of Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated hits.

Reality TV

“Big Brother Live Feeds”

The series offers an in-depth, exclusive pass behind the show, where fans have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the “Big Brother” house.

“Dating Naked”

The social experiment returns to bring dating back to its most honest, unguarded form.

“Ink Master”

The tattoo competition series showcases some of the nation’s top tattoo artists as they battle it out in various challenges.

“Love Island on Paramount+”

An extension of the CBS reality series takes subscribers beyond the boundaries of what’s shown in the broadcast with exclusive content and live visits to the Villa.

“Queen of the Universe”

A singing competition features drag queens from all around the world as they vie to be Queen of the Universe.

“Road Rules”

Strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by signing on to a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life-changing prize.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

The best of the best from “Drag Race” return to compete for $100,000 and a coveted spot in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame.

“The Challenge: All Stars”

Twenty-two of the most iconic “Challenge” all stars from the original “Real World” and “Road Rules” have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, these all stars will try to prove they are the best of the best.

Music

“Behind the Music”

The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews and a new visual style.

“From Cradle to Stage”

This six-part, unscripted television series from director Dave Grohl was inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and based on her critically acclaimed book, “From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.” The series is a personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and their mom as well as Dave and Virginia.

“Unplugged”

MTV’s iconic musical performance franchise will come to Paramount+ several times a year as intimate “MTV Unplugged” events feature some of the world’s biggest artists.

“Yo! MTV Raps”

The return of “Yo! MTV Raps” will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content, and will serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop.

Paramount+ The films on Paramount+ draw on new releases and a deep vault.

Paramount+ Movies

Paramount Pictures films will be made available on Paramount+ 30 to 45 days after the theatrical release window.

“A Quiet Place Part II”

The Abbott family, led by Emily Blunt’s Evelyn, face the terrors of the outside world as they continue to fight to survive in silence.

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”

Feature film based on the animated children’s series “Paw Patrol.”

“Mission: Impossible 7”

Seventh entry in the long-running Mission: Impossible series, starring Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby.

Documentaries

“Black Gold”

From Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa and Time Studios, this is a true-life conspiracy thriller about a decades-long campaign to trade our planet for profit.

“The Real Criminal Minds”

The true-crime docu-series examines real cases and real criminal behavior, illustrated by clips fans will remember from the fictional series.

“Watergate”

This series will illuminate a moment in our history that parallels so much of what’s happening now.

“Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In”

The story of the legendary manager of Manchester United and one of the most memorable figures in European football.

“Stories From the Beautiful Game”

An original soccer docuseries produced by Pete Radovich, the award-winning coordinating producer of CBS Sports’ UEFA coverage. Paramount+ will release several soccer documentaries every year, starting later in 2021.

Sports

The NFL on CBS

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

PGA Tour

SEC on CBS

The PGA Championship

National Women’s Soccer League

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League

Concacaf

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A