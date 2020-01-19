'Parasite' Cast Gets Standing Ovation At SAG Awards, Bong Joon-ho Adorably Films All Of It

The cast of “Parasite” took the stage at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and received a massive standing ovation from the audience.
On Sunday, Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun-kyun stood onstage to address their critically acclaimed South Korean film about a poor family sneakily embedding with a wealthy one.
The Bong Joon-ho feature was nominated for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
After the cast walked out, the entire audience of their fellow actors rose to its feet.
No one was more excited by the heartwarming moment than director Bong, who stood up with his phone in hand to record the moment for posterity:
The excitement in the room overflowed to Twitter, where people had much to say.