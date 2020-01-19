'Parasite' Cast Gets Standing Ovation At SAG Awards, Bong Joon-ho Adorably Films All Of It

The cast of “Parasite” took the stage at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and received a massive standing ovation from the audience.

On Sunday, Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun and Lee Sun-kyun stood onstage to address their critically acclaimed South Korean film about a poor family sneakily embedding with a wealthy one.

The Bong Joon-ho feature was nominated for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Rich Fury via Getty Images "Parasite" cast members Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun, Chang Hyae-jin and Lee Sun-kyung present a clip of "Parasite" onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After the cast walked out, the entire audience of their fellow actors rose to its feet.

What a moment. The cast of #Parasite get a standing ovation at the #SAGAwards as they present their film in the best ensemble cast category https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/QFaoASIS8A — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

No one was more excited by the heartwarming moment than director Bong, who stood up with his phone in hand to record the moment for posterity:

TNT "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho at the SAG Awards Sunday night.

The excitement in the room overflowed to Twitter, where people had much to say.

parasite cast getting a mf standing ovation at #SAGawards because while hollywood at large can't see it, other actors know they gd nailed it. no other major acting nominations smdh — Estelle Tang (@waouwwaouw) January 20, 2020

PARASITE cast getting a standing ovation from their peers at the #SAGAwards while presenting... 👏🍑 pic.twitter.com/ml0UkNiWpp — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 20, 2020

REPEAT AFTER ME PARASITE BEST PICTURE PARASITE BEST PICTURE #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rVJJybFLm0 — gabi. (@emilybluntz) January 20, 2020

PARASITE CAST GOT A STANDING OVATION pic.twitter.com/x1C2vkZEOr — lupita nyong’o’s hype woman (@littIew0men) January 20, 2020

STANDING OVATION AND APPLAUSE FOR THE ENSEMBLE OF PARASITE!!!!!



YOU PEOPLE SEEING THIS!?!?? #SAG #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/rtqwukSqzW — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 20, 2020

STANDING O FOR PARASITE THAT’S RIGHT NOW GIVE THEM THE ENSEMBLE AWARD YOU COWARDS — iana murray (@ianamurray) January 20, 2020

The Parasite cast just got a standing ovation at the SAG Awards and I love this song #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/GvOLGehT5T — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 20, 2020