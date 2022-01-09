34 Things Under $15 Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Popular items from this list
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your little one’s curls are restored to their former glory once more! It’s also free from any toxic stuff including parabens, sulfates, and phthalates
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks to corral their ever-growing collection of Squishmallows — while adding a dose of cuteness to a corner wall. No more stepping over a sea of stuffies on the floor.
And a suction cup bath mat because the combo of wet kiddos, rough play, and slippery bathtub floors is nerve-racking to say the least.
A pack of ingenious light switch extenders
With an easy to grab moon-shaped handle so kiddos can turn the lights on and off all by themselves. The best part? These glow in the dark. These install in minutes on standard light switches.Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers!
Perfect solution! As my toddler's independence soars, so do frustrations. This light switch extender pack was a great buy. He can now turn on the lights in his room and bathroom.
Installation was easy and works as expected." —AW
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.
A clever sight word Bingo game
If you've ever asked yourself, "How do I take the frustration out of learning sight words and make it FUN?" then this game is for you.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), and players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! Promising review:
"A must-have for your kindergartner!
This game is awesome! I bought it to play with my 5-year-old son because he was learning sight words in his Kindergarten class! It was a big hit! He loves the game, and he started recognizing and learning the words very quickly! Highly recommend!" —Thomas C
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A coconut and shea butter conditioning detangler with 10,000 5-star reviews
BTW, it's not just for kids; adults love it, too, and say it detangles and softens straight and curly (including 4A–4C) hair!Promising review:
"Works like magic! This detangler is great for my daughter's hair. She has very thick and frizzy hair that tangles up easily. We use the spray very often, and it works wonders. A must-have in our house. Love the scent too
." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $3.79.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2A–4C hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"Must-have
. This product works great for my 11-year-old daughter's curly long hair.
She is mixed Black and white, and this stuff is amazing for her. She loves how easy it is to comb her hair when using this on damp hair or right out of the shower. She also loves to use a few sprays throughout the day to keep her curly hair frizzy free. Not a strong scent at all, and whatever scent it dose have goes away quickly." —Crystal Harris
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
A wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.Promising review:
"Excellent for learning! Must-have!
Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily." —tigerhax
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste
So you don't need to go into full panic mode when your child dabbles in impressionist scribbles all over your walls. Need proof that it really works? Look at how effectively it buffed away Sharpie marks, leaving this wall looking amazingly pristine.
Promising review:"If you have little children, this is a must-have cleaning product,
I have little artists in my house who’s biggest canvas is my walls and white doors! I have been scrubbing and trying products for over a year to get pen, pencil, paint, and even permanent marker off walls and doors. First try with The Pink Stuff and it came right off! I’m talking all the way off! Rust rings on our white tub that were there when we first moved in GONE! The oven, which I thought was black inside, is actually a pretty blue color! Cleaning the inside of that oven was a breeze, minimal scrubbing, and it’s shiny and clean! Cannot wait to try it on other things in the house!" —Trisha Mulholland
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
Cerave moisturizing cream
Parents call this their "holy grail" because it works wonders to keep their kid's eczema flare-ups at bay and soothe dry, chapped winter skin. It's formulated to provide intense moisturizing protection for babies with a gentle, fragrance- and paraben-free formula.
Promising review:
"My baby has sensitive skin with severe eczema. This product is the only cream that does not irritate my baby's skin. The texture is not heavy. Must have for summer!!" —Yue Zhang
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom
It's worth the Shark Tank hype. This ingenious device sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly relieving itching and swelling, so your kids aren't left scratching.
Promising review:
"This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation.
My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" —Reyka Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
To channel their energy into a creative activity that'll put their fine motor skills to the test.
Promising review:
"Must-have for children learning to use scissors.
My son looks forward to doing his 'scissor skills' every day. I like how the book difficulty progresses as the child gets better at using scissors. One problem I had previously was finding left-handed scissors, but these scissors can used with either hand. These are the best safety scissors I’ve been able to find that actually cut nicely." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
A pack of sink extenders
To save your back the strain of hoisting your little one over the sink. Not to mention they'll love the independence of washing their hands all by themselves.
Promising review:
"Must have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now, and my back gets a nice break.
Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $10.94.
A whale-shaped bath spout cover
To prevent ouchies when little ones are having a ~whale~ of a good time in the bath. Plus, it comes with an adjustable strap to fit snugly on any faucet.
Promising review:
"My 1-year-old was always getting close to the faucet to play with the water and would end up crying all the time because he would end up bumping his head. But this saved him from that. Now he gets to enjoy the water without bumping his head, and if he does it won't hurt him since the whale is made of rubber. It's a plus that I can hang the spray tub lower and not have to stretch in my tippie toes every night. It's adjustable, so it fits pretty much all the faucets. This is a must-have if you have little ones.
" —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $9.44+ (available in two colors).
And a pack of inconspicuous corner guards
For protecting your toddler's fragile head from big bumps when they walk precariously close to a sharp coffee table.
Promising review:
"Must-have.
I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them.
They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A pack of toilet seat covers
To have on hand if your potty-trained toddler loves to get their hands ALL OVER gross public restroom seats.
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must-have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away, so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top, and all's well." —Ting
Get a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.
A cult-favorite stain remover
Especially great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood. You can count on on this concentrated spot treatment to make messes from your kids' disappear.
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us,
even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids.
" —Lauren Ruffin
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.89.
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob
Reviewers swear this has inexplicable powers and will soothe your little one, who has refused every other paci out there. It has 14,000 five-star (!!!) reviews for a reason.
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $5.94 (available in five colors).
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall
This'l let you whip up a batch of pancakes at lightning speed on hectic mornings — no separate mixing bowl, messy spoons, or batter-coated countertops. Simply add your ingredients, shake, and pour from the spout. Breakfast's ready!
Promising review:
"An Amazon MUST-have! I absolutely love this and wish I had it years ago! Many, many Saturday and Sunday mornings could’ve been cleaner
and more fun if I’d just had this around. It makes pancakes and waffles a breeze to make now with virtually one item to clean!!! It’s awesome! My kids could’ve helped with breakfast, trusting they wouldn’t spill the mix all over the place!" —Jennifer Jackie Reid
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A waterproof trash can for the car
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough good things about this trash bin. My car was a mess!! I’ve been needing a trash can in it for a while so I bought this one. It’s sturdy, holds quite a bit of trash, and can be stored in a number of ways. With a child, this is definitely a must-have!" —Kristin Lapoff
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a larger size with a lid).
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Boasting flexible flaps that'll allow easy access for little hands BUT prevent Cheerios from *flying everywhere*. Not having to clean your toddler's trail of snacks? These deserve a gold medal, if you ask me.
Promising review:
"These are a must-have for a small toddler and their snacks.
The top is soft and flexible, so I don’t have to worry about my little guy scratching his little hands when he’s digging around in the cup. Very easy to clean and they’re priced well. Buy them now!" —Wooty
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
A detangling brush that'll glide through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3A–4C hair).Promising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair, this brush is a must-have!
" —Tiffany Marie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system with 13,000 five-star reviews
For any parent looking for an all-in-one remedy. Just use the foam sponge to lather up baby's head, then loosen the flakes by massaging with the gentle bristle brush, and finally lift flakes ~oh so gently~ with the fine-tooth comb.
Promising review:
"A must-have for newborns. My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap, and this brush worked miracles.
I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone, and it does wonders on the scalp and keeps the hair looking healthy. Highly, highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles." —LM01
Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
A canvas growth chart
Promising review:
"A must-have in homes to monitor kids' growth pattern. Easy to use, and the markings are very visible." —Sesikeran B.Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A USDA-certified organic baby healing balm
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. I use it for my ds rashes. I was so afraid to use anything but coconut oil but I needed something that would soothe the rash as well. My ds also ended up getting eczema and hives from a laundry detergent we had switched to. This completely soothed it away. It was gone by the next day. Needless to say, this is my go-to soothing-everything solution. It stays in the diaper bag and medicine cabinet. A must-have!" —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
A pack of laminated math posters
Perfect for elementary through middle school ages.
Promising review:
"As a homeschool mom, when I found these charts, I loved them. They cover a lot of material that my first-grader is learning, as well as many things to come. Seeing the visuals the way they have them set up helped him understand several concepts (place numbers, fractions, some things about reading time) much quicker than the ways we had been covering it.
Even if my son returns to the school system next year, we will keep these around for homework aids and to help the younger siblings as they approach learning these concepts. The boards are of nice quality. Bright colors, thick poster board that can be written on with dry-erase and wiped off. Homeschool must-have." —Marvel
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.99.
A pack of reward punch cards
To provide positive reinforcement each time they clean the room or finish their homework *and* to motivate them to keep up the good work to earn a prize. A little bribery never hurt anyone...right?
Promising review:
"Bought these for my kids. Instead of giving them money for each chore, they get hole punches for each chore. After filling up their card, they get money. Must-have for our family!
—MommaBee
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
It'll drown out noises, lulling your baby to sleep in unfamiliar places with calming, spa-like sounds. It has thousands of five-star reviews for a reason (adults swear by it too!).
Promising review:
"Must-have baby item! This has been a lifesaver for car rides with our tiny dude. It helps him calm down and snooze in the car and on the go.
There are multiple sound levels, and multiple sounds to choose from. 10/10 recommend for all new parents!" —Devyn Washburn
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A soothing shampoo scalp massager
Promising review: "
My 11-year-old has had extreme dandruff buildup. I purchased this along with a Neutrogena shampoo. She had long thick wavy hair, and there were no issues using it. I recommend pressing it into the skin and then using circular-motion brushstrokes to get the job done. I got one for myself, and it feels so nice in the scalp and gets rid of any buildup.This has quickly become a must-have in our hair routines!
" —Tirsa Ortiz
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in three colors).
A nifty car seat buckle release tool
So you don't have to sacrifice your nails to unbuckle your child's seatbelt. Am I the only one who gets irrationally annoyed when it takes approximately 1 million tries to get them free?
Promising review:
"After breaking my thumb nail yet again while trying to get my one child out of his car seat, and getting frustrated trying to reach into the third row to help unbuckle another, I had a friend recommend this product to me. It is a must-have! My older son's OT loves it and recommends it as well.
" —D.B.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A pack of brightly colored Crayola hand sanitizers
These'll *actually* get reluctant kids excited about disinfecting their hands. (Don't worry, parents: They dry clear just like any other sanitizer).
Promising review:
"I have been looking for a child-friendly sanitizer for months now, and I couldn’t find anything that my kids would want to put on their fingers.
I ordered this and was extremely pleased with the packaging and design. The sanitizer had no unusual smell. And most importantly, my kids are OBSESSED. Win win. THIS IS A MUST ORDER!! HIGHLY recommend!" —Sam brown
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99.
A pack of Munchkin Arm & Hammer Pacifier Wipes
Made with 100% food-grade ingredients so you can feel ~zero guilt~ about picking that pacifier off any floor, giving it a quick swipe, and handing it back to you babe (only for them to drop it again *sigh*).
Promising review:
"f you have a baby, you know they can get into everything and anything. Keeping the baby and everything your baby uses CLEAN feels impossible. Plus a lot of options for cleaning out there make you concerned to clean your toy/pacifier/bottle/etc. and give it back to your baby. These wipes are 100% food safe. You can wipe off your pacifier or toy or bottle or so on, and as soon as it dries (about three seconds) you are good to give it back to your baby and know that you are giving them something clean you WOULD put in your mouth. Have bought these since our baby was born in January 2019, and will continue to do so. The 36-packs are perfect for diaper bag and on the go! A must-have
."—Matt
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $3.49.
A pack of soothing stick-on gel pads, a must-have for cold and flu season
They're sized to fit kids' foreheads and will provide cooling relief for up to eight hours. Reviewers say these alleviate discomfort and help bring down a fever. Each pack contains four sheets.Promising review:
"Must-have for sick kids
. These are my go-to when my daughter has a fever.
They stick and stay for the night and only become dry at the edges! Even when it starts to dry, it still sticks in the middle! Lasts the whole night. Keeps my daughter's fever down very well. Definitely recommend for parents to have this in their medicine cabinet!!!"
—Jay Ng
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.39.
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks
Promising review:
"If you have a kid that loves stuffed animals, these are a must-have and a must-order.
My daughter loves them. Not only do these keep them off the floor from the dog, but also keep her room looking tidy." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.47 (available in three colors).
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray
It'll work fast to treat ouchies when you're out and about.
Promising review:
"Must-have if you are a parent.
This is much better than the gel if you have kids. I keep one in the diaper bag, doesn't sting on application, and the kids feel good." —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in three sizes).
A pack of Munchkin burp cloths, a cut above average burp cloths
These have built-in pockets for hot and cold packs to provide extra comfort to fussy babes when colic or fever hits.
Promising review:
"Definitely a must-have in every new parent's kit.
Make sure to evenly distribute the gel per instructions and check before applying to newborn. Same for comfort when applying for moms. However, a game changer for colicky babies.
" —Trev DuReaux
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99.
A suction cup bath mat
Because the combo of wet kiddos, rough play, and slippery bathtub floors is nerve-racking to say the least.
Promising review: "Bathroom must-have
. This works perfectly. My baby enjoys his baths with this! He can stand on it, and it won't move; has a great suction power. It's soft so my baby is happy when sitting on it. Definitely recommend this to anyone who has a bathtub." —Sue
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in eight colors).