Parenting

40 Tweets About Parenting With Today's Technology

"Get Alexa so your kid can ask it how to spell fart anytime you get on a phone call."

Virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri can make life easier for parents. They’re also responsible for some hilarious household moments.

The funny parents of Twitter have shared comical anecdotes and musings about parenting in the presence of Amazon Echo, Siri and Google Home. Below, we’ve rounded up 40 funny tweets about parenting with the technology of today. Enjoy!

Parenting family and relationshipsAmazon companyTwitterAmazon Alexa