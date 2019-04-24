Many artists capture the beauty of life. Others illustrate the chaos of life as a parent.
In recent years, many artists have turned to cartoons and comics to share funny parenting moments, their inner thoughts as moms and dads and the heartfelt experience of spending time as a family. Some of these folks have gone on to publish books on such topics, making their reads both a creative and compelling baby shower gift for parents-to-be.
Check out their work below.
"I'm So Pregnant: An Illustrated Look at the Ups and Downs (and Everything in Between) of Pregnancy"
"Parenting: You Will Never Pee Alone Again"
"Darth Vader and Son"
"Fowl Language: Welcome to Parenting"
"Kid Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos"
"Lunarbaboon: The Daily Life of Parenthood"
"Mama Tried: Dispatches from the Seamy Underbelly of Modern Parenting"
"New Mom Comics: The First Year"
"Sketchy Muma: What It Means To Be A Mother"
"The World According to Toddlers"