Parenting
Comicsparenting comicsrachel deutsch

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

"Weird Mom Art," from illustrator Rachel Deutsch, is full of humor and heart.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Being a parent is a wild ride. There are high highs, low lows and countless weird-yet-wonderful little moments sandwiched in between.

Writer and illustrator Rachel Deutsch is the mother of two behind the Instagram account @WeirdMomArt, which she started a couple years ago after she had her second kid. In her work, she captures both the absurdity and the wonder of parenthood.

“I’ve been drawing cartoons off and on since I was a teenager, but I never really shared them beyond having them in a student paper for a year,” Deutsch told HuffPost. “I felt like my creativity blew up in a good way after I had my kids. There were just so many ridiculous parenting moments and I felt like such an animal. I started to draw and write a lot more after becoming a mom.”

Deutsch described her kids, ages 2 and 4, as “wild beasts who are tender and amazing and destructive and endlessly curious.” She often finds inspiration for her cartoons while she’s with her kids — and occasionally while she’s lying in bed in the middle of the night.

“I’m terrible at falling back to sleep once I wake up,” she said. “Sometimes, I have ideas buzzing around my head and can’t get back to sleep. A few times, I just lie in the dark laughing. I’m exhausted, too. Maybe that adds to the free flow of ideas.”

In her life, Deutsch said she’s a pretty soft-spoken person. But in her art, she loves drawing gory and intense human body stuff.

“I would say my art is a bit out there,” she said. “Sometimes I have to run it by a friend to make sure it’s not too gross or bloody. There’s one drawing I did about breastfeeding where the mom ends up nursing a shard of glass since it feels the same as a baby’s mouth. Breastfeeding can be really painful!”

Several of Deutsch’s followers have told her that her drawings made them both laugh and cry, which she considers “the biggest compliment.”

“They make me laugh and cry, too,” she said.

An unexpected perk of creating the Weird Mom Art account has been the supportive and funny online community of parents who have banded around it, Deutsch said.

“I think parents are looking for something that is both funny and gritty,” she said. “Lighthearted, but a little dark. Parenting is hard!”

Rachel Deutsch's cartoons have been featured in The New Yorker and McSweeney's.
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch's cartoons have been featured in The New Yorker and McSweeney's.

While Deutsch was pregnant with her first child, she said, she worried she would lose part of herself when she became a mom.

“When certain people saw my bulging belly, they called me ‘mom’ or ‘mama.’ I hated that!” Deutsch said. “I thought I would never be able to refer to myself as a mother.”

“I think that had to do with what I’ve learned about mothers in the media,” she said. “I had absorbed a view of mothers as being boring, faceless and endlessly sacrificing. Or constantly resentful, tired and angry. There’s many valid reasons to feel all those things. But, that’s not all mothers feel.”

However, after Deutsch’s baby was born, she realized she hadn’t lost herself. Rather, she uncovered new parts of herself in this transition. For one thing, being a mom gave her more confidence as an artist — something she never would have called herself before.

“I kind of just stopped caring what others thought as much or if I was good enough,” Deutsch said. “I also want my kids to see me expressing myself through art and doing something I care about.”

Check out more of Deutsch’s drawings below. You can also follow her on Instagram or visit her website to see more of her work.

Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
parenting comics
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
parenting comics
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Rachel Deutsch/@WeirdMomArt
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Why Don’t We Say ‘ADD’ Anymore?

Food & Drink

This Common Ingredient Could Totally Ruin Your Holiday Baking If You Buy The Wrong Kind

Wellness

This Will Convince You To Listen To Music During Your Workouts

Wellness

6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain

Work/Life

7 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Wellness

‘Better Off Hibernating’: What It’s Really Like To Live With SAD

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.

Shopping

The Only Holiday Gift Guide You Need For Everyone On Your List

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Shopping

Adult Onesies Are The Perfect Christmas Gifts. Here's The Coziest Ones To Get.

Shopping

The Best Creative Gifts For Your Imaginative Kiddo

Shopping

33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Holiday Gifts Are Worth The Splurge

Shopping

20 Of The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

Shopping

37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Shopping

19 Thoughtful and Crowd-Pleasing Gifts From Small Businesses

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Food & Drink

A Food And Drink Lover's Gift Guide For The Holidays

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In December

Shopping

We Found The Highest-Rated Lego Sets At Target

Parenting

18 Honest And Hilarious Tweets About Sex After Kids

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In December

Wellness

What Experts Really Think About Greens Powders

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Shopping

37 Tech Gifts That'll Make Their Lives Easier

Wellness

'Junk Sleep' Could Explain Why You're Tired After A Full Night's Rest

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Parenting

How To Wean From Breastfeeding, According To Lactation Experts

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need