Parenting During COVID-19: How To Prepare Kids For Going Back To School

Kennedy doles out helpful advice for parents of all ages, particularly those with younger kids, as Dr. Becky on Instagram. She role-plays common scenarios that parents will recognize, from how to handle boo-boos to how to get your kids to apologize without forcing them. She often films herself role-playing kids’ emotional responses to certain topics, which have been particularly helpful during the pandemic.

In the conversation with Auletta and Kennedy, they will discuss the emotional and mental health aspects of kids’ return to school ― whatever that might look like. The ways in which parents prepare their children for uncertainty and talk about what’s happening are paramount to how children will remember this unique time.

Go here to sign up for the event. After registration, you will get a confirmation email with a link to register on Zoom.

We look forward to seeing you on Zoom!