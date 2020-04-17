CORONAVIRUS

Parenting During The Coronavirus Pandemic: What You Need To Know

COVID-19 has upended all aspects of life. Here's how to navigate life at home with your kids now.
The Subtle Ways Your Kid Is Trying To Show You Their Coronavirus Anxiety
Hiding behind screens? Falling into old behaviors? Here are five signs your child may be struggling with COVID-19 pandemic-related stress.
Catherine Pearson
10 Scavenger Hunt Clues To Keep Kids Busy During Quarantine
Real parents share creative ideas to keep children entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.
Catherine Pearson
How To Answer Your Kid’s Coronavirus Question, ‘When Will This Be Over?’
How parents can address the uncertainty and fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caroline Bologna
What To Know If A Single Parent Gets Sick With Coronavirus
Here's how to plan ahead if you're a single or divorced parent who's worried about how to care for your kids if you get coronavirus.
Brittany Wong
How To Host A Baby Shower During The Coronavirus Pandemic
From drive-by showers to Zoom parties, parents share ideas for celebrating this pregnancy milestone while social distancing.
Caroline Bologna
35 Tweets That Show Just How Much Parents Are Losing It In Quarantine
"'I’m a goddamn queen' she whispered to herself as she licked the last of the queso from the bowl."
Caroline Bologna
10 Mental Health Signs To Watch Out For In Kids In The Age Of COVID-19
Child psychologists share their advice for concerned parents during this time of uncertainty.
Caroline Bologna
How To Get A Failing Grade In Homeschooling
A day in the life of your child’s worst teacher ever.
Leah Rumack
Regression Could Mean Your Kid Is Stressed About COVID-19
Bedwetting and thumb-sucking are telltale signs.
Al Donato
‘Sensory Bottles’ Will Soothe And Distract Kids While You Catch A Break
Neurodivergent kids have been longtime fans of the DIY toy.
Al Donato
These Are The Little Things Kids Are Appreciating Right Now
Consider these the smallest of silver linings.
Kate Auletta
Coronavirus: How To Talk To Your Kids About The Disease
Experts offers parents advice for talking to their children about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Caroline Bologna
How To Get Your Kids To Stop Touching Their Faces
Experts share advice for parents of young children amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Caroline Bologna
35 Tweets About Parenting In The Age Of Coronavirus
As COVID-19 fears weigh on parents, many are turning to Twitter for a reprieve.
Caroline Bologna
30 Parents Share Their Favorite At-Home Activities To Help Bored Kids
From educational games to apps and websites, here are some creative ways to keep children entertained during school closures.
Kate Auletta
I'm So Confused About How To Parent In The Face Of Coronavirus
Where's the parenting manual on proper "social distancing" during a pandemic?
Catherine Pearson
How To Tell If An App, Game Or Show Is Actually Educational For Kids
Experts offer advice to parents looking to make smart decisions with their children's screen time.
Caroline Bologna
Is It Safe For Kids To See Their Grandparents During The Coronavirus Pandemic?
As the outbreak spreads, here's what social distancing looks like among grandchildren and older loved ones.
Catherine Pearson
Sample Schedules For Kids Home From School During Coronavirus Outbreak
Not being in the classroom doesn't mean they have to stop learning.
Maija Kappler
How To Reassure Your Kids About Coronavirus
Panic about coronavirus doesn’t serve anyone — especially not kids.
Maija Kappler
Mom Channels Coronavirus Anxiety Into Relatable Comics
Alison Wong's illustrations offer a light break from the current news cycle.
Caroline Bologna
In Parenting — And Everything Else — Now Is The Time For Grace
The coronavirus pandemic has reminded me of an important life lesson: Self-compassion is crucial.
Kate Auletta
Childcare And Coronavirus: Should I Still Pay My Kids' Babysitter? And Other Questions
COVID-19 — and social distancing — have upended routines for parents, nannies and daycares.
Catherine Pearson
Teachers Share Their Favorite Free Learning Websites And Apps For Kids
These free tools provide educational and entertaining activities for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kate Auletta
45 Tweets From Parents About Social Distancing With Kids
Parenting in the age of COVID-19 presents some unique challenges.
Caroline Bologna
How To Make Kids' Birthdays Special In Spite Of Coronavirus
Big birthday parties are canceled, but parents are sharing their ideas for at-home celebrations while we practice social distancing.
Caroline Bologna
Should You Stop Trying To Get Pregnant During The Coronavirus Pandemic?
Experts weigh in on whether you should try to conceive a baby during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Catherine Pearson
Quick Activities Parents Can Do With Their Kids During Self-Isolation
We asked the HuffPost community for advice on how to help keep your kids busy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Kate Auletta
How To Prepare For Giving Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Because policies are changing by the minute — and many parents' birth plans have been upended by COVID-19.
Catherine Pearson
Mom's 'Bucket List' Jar Offers Hope Amid Social Distancing
"That’s what this is all about ― collecting all of those precious things we take for granted," said Katie Eborall.
Caroline Bologna
What Social Distancing Is Like For Parents Of Kids With Autism
Coronavirus and social isolation have upended daily life for families of children on the spectrum who thrive on routine.
Catherine Pearson
How To Deal If Your Kid Hates Remote Learning During The Coronavirus Pandemic
What families are being asked to do right now is impossible. It's OK if it feels that way.
Catherine Pearson
7 Pieces Of Parenting Advice Everyone Could Use Right Now
Experts share advice normally used on kids that adults can use, too.
Kate Auletta
8 Practical Ways To Get Your Kids To Talk About Their Feelings
Use 'happy' or 'sad' face flashcards, play a ball game – or even get them writing a poem.
Victoria Richards
40 Tweets From Parents About Homeschooling Amid COVID-19
"Homeschooling day 7: The PE teacher is not wearing a bra."
Caroline Bologna
What Parents Should Know About Coronavirus And Face Masks For Kids
The CDC has recommended people wear masks in public to protect against COVID-19. What about children and babies?
Catherine Pearson
Why You Shouldn’t Put A Face Mask On Babies, And How To Protect Them Instead
Sales of face masks for infants are booming during the coronavirus pandemic, but they're not effective — and could be unsafe.
Catherine Pearson
