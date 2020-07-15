Parenting During COVID-19: Get Expert-Backed Tips From HuffPost Editors

Since the coronavirus pandemic started upending our lives just a few short months ago, parents across the country have faced major challenges at home. We’re no longer just parents; we’ve become teachers, camp counselors and child care providers, all while many of us have been trying to hold down jobs.
Here at HuffPost Parenting, we’ve reported on everything from how to get your child to wear a face mask to the mental health signs your kid is struggling, from how birth has changed over the past few months to life skills you can teach your children while at home. It’s been an assault on all fronts of our lives, and our Parenting team has tried to do what we can to help parents through this unprecedented time.
Now we want to hear from you! Please join us on Friday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern for a virtual forum featuring Kate Palmer, head of HuffPost Life, and Kate Auletta, HuffPost’s senior culture and parenting editor.
Both parents of young kids, Kate and Kate will talk about the emotional and mental side of parenting during a pandemic, sharing expert-backed tips on how to handle your own anxiety about the back-to-school season when none of us really know what it will look like. It will be an opportunity for all of us to share our knowledge and support one another through this back-to-school season that’s like no other.
Go here to register for the event. We look forward to seeing you on Zoom!