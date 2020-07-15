Parenting During COVID-19: Get Expert-Backed Tips From HuffPost Editors

Both parents of young kids, Kate and Kate will talk about the emotional and mental side of parenting during a pandemic, sharing expert-backed tips on how to handle your own anxiety about the back-to-school season when none of us really know what it will look like. It will be an opportunity for all of us to share our knowledge and support one another through this back-to-school season that’s like no other.

Go here to register for the event. We look forward to seeing you on Zoom!