A leave-in conditioning spray for curly-haired and tender-headed tots
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft and bouncy.Promising review:
"Miracle product.
My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff
but I swear by this now!" — Meghan AnneGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
A miracle spot remover if "messy" is the only word you can use to describe your life right now
Promising review:
"I give 10 stars!! It took a few applications for complete removal of red wine on a white sweatshirt, and I did put a little Dawn dish detergent in the washing machine, but it removed the red wine 100%!!! I’m not sure I’ve EVER heard of red wine being completely removed from white fabric before!!! Also, red wine out of beige carpet = completely removed as well!! Interestingly enough, it does turn the red wine blue first, which I thought was strange, but who cares!!! I super highly recommend this product!!!" — KatieLady82Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.82.
A Cerave baby cream to help your bub find relief from itchy eczema or irritated sensitive skin
Promising review:
"Finally, something that worked for our little one's skin. She was constantly scratching something — her fingers, the back of her knee, her neck, her elbow. It could be while she played or while she was sleeping; the worst would be when it woke her during the night. We tried everything we could think of from oatmeal baths multiple times a day, to Vaseline, prescription meds (betamethasone, eucrisa) from the dermatologist, and Aquaphor. The itching never stopped and splotches only went away for a day or two. We begged for something to manage her eczema. I found great information on the National Eczema Association website and found this product. With one application, she finally answered the question 'Are you still itchy?' with a smile and said, 'No!'
She carries the tube around with her she is so happy. The rough patches are clearing up and she is not constantly scratching or uncomfortable. We would give this 10 stars if we could!
" — D&N ScottGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME-CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them.
I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" — Katherine SmaczniakGet it from Amazon for $19.96.
A Revlon hot air brush so you don't have to wait an hour for your teen to get ready
The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage. Promising review:
"I bought this for my teen who constantly straightens and damages her hair. I tried it first AND KEPT IT...then bought her one!
We both love it. No need for a straightener. Just 13 mins from out of the shower to dry AND straight.
" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $34.88+ (available in seven colors).
If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version
, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.
An anti-nail-biting pen
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.Promising review:
"I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails.
In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown.." — Denise BatistaPromising review:
"OMG it works!! My 3 1/2 year old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!!
It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie PlazaGet it from Amazon for $16.95.
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool for reliving the irritating post-bug bite itching and swelling
Promising review:
"This is a miracle-worker for my toddler.
I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2-1/2-year-old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing
as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened—instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" — Briley BlackGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards
Promising review:
"Must-have.
I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them.
They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A slide-away storage bag to make cleanup less painful than stepping on a Lego
Promising review:
"I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kids train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy
; all you do is lift up the fabric and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality
." — KFundyGet it from Amazon for $52.99 (available in four colors).
A pancake batter mixer with a built-in BlenderBall wire whisk
Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $13.75.
A clay mask so your teen can treat their skin to a spa-worthy mask
A box of Avarelle pimple patches for those days when your tween's freshly discovered zit threatens a mini meltdown
Promising review:
"These are a miracle. Why didn’t these exist when I was a teen? They are amazing. The clear up my son’s skin without leaving the horrible red marks
on his skin. Sometimes they take more than one night to get rid of but they definitely keep his skin looking nicer. He has not had those wicked red marks since we discovered this product. They are great! If you have a teen or get acne yourself, definitely use these!!!" — NLAPromising review:
"I bought this for my daughter because I liked the ingredients. She is a tween and getting pimple patches in various places on her face. I put three small patches on her forehead before she went to bed. In the morning, the pimples were totally flat!
The pimples were still red but the gross, almost soon to be white heads were gone. I was amazed. So amazed that I tried it on one of my pimples and now I am a customer for life. These patches are incredible and they do work! I always read reviews before buying a product I put on my daughter and I wanted to do a good deed by leaving a review for other mom’s that are wary about chemicals nowadays. It works!!! There isn’t an explanation on the box how it does work, but I think it’s some kind of absorption of the yucky pimple puss. It was weird to me at first it didn’t clarify that but now...I could care less. I know these patches will work future miracles for me and my daughter. Thank you for making this product." —Amazon CustomerGet 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.50 (also available in XL square patches).
A bath treatment for quick relief from dry, irritated, itchy skin
Promising review:
"My 5-month-old son had some eczema around his neck and chest area from the irritation of him constantly drooling and salivating from his teething stage. A friend had recommended I give him these oatmilk baths a few times a week. Just after one oatmilk bath, I had already noticed the difference. My son's neck and chest no longer looked red and irritated.
Any time I see his eczema coming back, I give him these bathes and it really helps with the irritation. I’m glad I gave them a try and would recommend to anyone with eczema or rash." — Deejay SaguidGet five packets from Amazon for $5.79.
A booster seat if you'd rather not spend money on a high chair your child will eventually outgrow
Promising review:
"My home office is the kitchen counter. I like it there because I can see my backyard and I have lots of room to spread out all my marketing activities. But my barstools are just too short for my 5'3" self. My shoulders would hunch while typing on my laptop and I'd end up sitting on the couch before the day is over. I tried sitting on chair cushions and pillows and nothing was comfortable for long periods. Off I went to Amazon to find a solution. Kaboost gave me the idea to raise the legs and not the seat. Eureka! It works great! I use the short side and it lifts me the perfect amount so my shoulders are relaxed
. I still have several inches between the counter and my legs. Bonus: When my grandkids come it will help them reach the counter better for snacks and Play-Doh fun!
I just may buy another one so I have it on two chairs." — superboymomGet it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
A detangling brush to separate knots without pulling and breaking strands
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"Miracle brush for wild toddler hair
. My toddler has a mean case of the tangles every morning. I don't know what she does in the night, but she wakes up with a rat's nest on the back of her head every morning. It was like torture every morning to brush her baby fine (but dense) hair. I felt horrible. I tried everything and every kind of brush, to no avail. Finally, I found this one.
I use a detangling spray and this brush, and she now actually enjoys getting her hair brushed! Her little ringlets are restored and her hair looks beautiful every day with minimal effort. I would buy this brush 10x over,just to not make her cry
from the tangled mess. Highly recommend! (and always start detangling from the bottom up, that's a big help!)" — Chimney161Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors).
A set of crib sheets that'll save your back and your baby's sleep
Promising review:
"Best invention! I have now twice changed my baby's sheets after he spit up without him even waking up
. Would have never been able to pull that off with regular sheets. See pics for proof!" — Tcold82Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in three colors and in a three-pack).
A cradle cap comb so you can gently remove loose flakes from your little one's head
No worries, new parents! Cradle cap — aka, seborrheic dermatitis
— is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants. Promising review:
"The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtahGet it from Amazon for $4.99.
A denture cleaner because your teen's very expensive aligners are coated in some weird white film
Promising review:
"We brought this product for our teenager who has been complaining about the taste and smell of his retainer after a day of wearing it. This product is easy for him to use, disinfects, and makes it smell and taste better.
" — Ambera L. RobinsonGet 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.61.
A hole repair kit
Promising review:
"This spackle is so handy! Much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle, then finding a putty knife to use and sand paper. Everything you need is right there.I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc. in less than 15 minutes.
Would definitely recommend this." — Michelle SmithGet it from Amazon for $5.98.
A miraculous cleaning paste so you can restore your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your white walls with their crayons and markers
Promising review:
"I have kids who are messy all the time. It's easy to use this for everything. That’s why it’s good for me 👍🏻 I like it. And it works well" — Fikriye AtayGet it from Amazon for $5.99.
A water painting pad to encourage your youngster's creativity while protecting your floors and carpets
Promising review:
"I got excited opening the package. It came with A LOT of drawing tools and also a tote bag for travel, which was great. The mat itself was a lot bigger than I expected. It’s big enough for at least five toddlers to draw at the same time.
Setup is quick and easy — just soak the tip and fill the pens with water. My daughter is only 17 months so I didn’t let her play with all the parts yet; I’ll slowly introduce them as she grows. But for older kids, they’ll have a blast. It’s perfect for introducing pens to my kid. I’m not worried about her biting on the pen tip since it’s just water. Also no mess whatsoever
. Our apartment is all carpet so anything messy is a must not. This aqua mat is perfect for us and our daughter." — Kim LGet it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two sizes).
An eyeliner stamp that'll simplify your teen's winged liner routine
Promising review:
"I bought this for me since I’m not very good at cat-eye eyeliner looks and I love them. This was a hit and so easy to use! The pigment is amazing and lasted all night without smudging or fading. I had to use makeup remover oil to remove it. Now since I have two teen daughters this didn’t stay in my makeup case for long;
my daughter uses it and I gave her mine and will be picking up another one for me soon. Happy I tried it and will continue to purchase it again." — Amber BarcelonaGet two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 pounds.Promising review:
"We just received our slide and it took less than five minutes to get it out of the box and set it up.
Super easy and convenient with two little girls waiting to see what was inside the box! My girls (3 1/2 and 1 1/2) got on this slide immediately after opening it up and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight.
I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it and when it was time to go to bed it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage so if you want it out of the way it can be. Very happy with our purchase!" — Amanda SobolGet it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two styles).