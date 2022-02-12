20 Parenting Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Popular items from this list
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob that reviewers swear has inexplicable magical powers and will soothe your little one.
An inexpensive portable white noise machine that’ll drown out noises and lull your baby to sleep in unfamiliar places with calming, spa-like sounds.
Bob Books, Set 1: Beginning Readers created by a preschool teacher
Promising review:
"Miracle for my ADHD son.
My 6-year-old son is in 1st grade and teaching him to read has been nothing short of a major challenge and a battle of wills...until we received these books. When I told him I got some books just for the two of us, he was really excited. Let me tell you, his excitement was nothing compared to mine when he sat down yesterday and read ALL 12 OF THEM out loud in one sitting with very minimal help from me. I was in tears watching and listening to him and couldn't believe my ears. The look on his face when he realized he was reading by himself was absolutely priceless.
I will definitely be purchasing the next set soon since he is loving these so much. They are very basic which is exactly what he needed to start building his confidence (and vocabulary) and are simple, cute little stories. I don't normally write reviews on products, but from a mom nearly at her wit's end, thank you! These products have given my little boy (and this mom) confidence that yes, he too can succeed!" —txmom78
Get the 12-book set from Amazon for $10.19.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"Miracle product.
My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff
but I swear by this now!" —Meghan AnneGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
A detangling brush that'll glide through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"Miracle brush for wild toddler hair
. My toddler has a mean case of the tangles every morning. I don't know what she does in the night, but she wakes up with a rat's nest on the back of her head every morning. It was like torture every morning to brush her baby fine (but dense) hair. I felt horrible. I tried everything and every kind of brush, to no avail. Finally, I found this one.
I use a detangling spray and this brush, and she now actually enjoys getting her hair brushed! Her little ringlets are restored and her hair looks beautiful every day with minimal effort. I would buy this brush 10x over,just to not make her cry
from the tangled mess. Highly recommend! (and always start detangling from the bottom up, that's a big help!)" —Chimney161
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in six colors).
A set of starter spoons ingeniously designed to encourage your babe to self feed
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat. Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"I'm sorry, but these are the most brilliant things, ever. They totally work as described. They were a miracle for my developmentally delayed son!" —Beth
Get a set from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and packs of two, four, or six spoons).
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "
Miracle.
My 3-month-old has been a struggle when it comes to using any kind of toy to get her off the boob or her fingers. She took to this IMMEDIATELY." —Jinx
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that's worth the Shark Tank hype
Promising review:
"This is a miracle-worker for my toddler.
I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2.5 year old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing
as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened—instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" —Briley Black
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
A game-changing medicine dispenser and syringe combo
Promising review:
"My 15-month-old got her first ear infection and she REFUSES medication so I didn't know how we were going to survive the 10 days of 2x/day antibiotics. She never took to a pacifier so I was skeptical this would work, but it is a MIRACLE PRODUCT! My toddler now happily grabs it and sucks down her medication.
I love how you can attach any plastic syringe to it, so it will work great for Advil/Motrin/Tylenol too. I also find it really easy to clean. I am going to tell ALL parents to get this ASAP!" —Jennifer Yager
Promising review:
"EVERY PARENT NEEDS THIS!! It is seriously amazing and saved us. My daughter has reflux and needs meds 2x/day. The med is bitter and she was gagging and spitting it out until we got this. I give her the pacifier while changing her diaper and then inject the medicine once she's sucking on it for a minute and it goes right down. No fighting or tears and most importantly, no loss of medicine. MIRACLE.
" —IBFab
Get it from Amazon for $11.04.
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING. I have two kids under 4 and the walls don’t stay clean for long. Specifically, my 2-year-old is a wall drawing bandit, and prefers crayons. We also live in a rental with cheap paint that comes off the walls most times when I try to wash them. I tried every Avenue to remove all his crayon marks with no avail. Finally, I saw an ad with this product cleaning crayon off a white wall. I was skeptical that it would be that easy, but with every wall in our living room marked, I was desperate. Let 👏🏻 Me 👏🏻 Tell👏🏻 You👏🏻... this product is a miracle worker! It wiped the crayon marks and every thing else in its path off the walls, while still keeping the integrity of the paint!
My walls haven’t looked this clean since we moved in! I am now obsessed with finding any little scuff or mark on the walls just because I can take it off. I haven’t tried this yet on other surfaces, but I plan on making this a staple cleaning product in our house from now on. Great product, great price, and great value!" —Kelsie
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches
Promising review:
"These are a miracle. Why didn’t these exist when I was a teen? They are amazing. The clear up my son’s skin without leaving the horrible red marks
on his skin. Sometimes they take more than one night to get rid of but they definitely keep his skin looking nicer. He has not had those wicked red marks since we discovered this product. They are great! If you have a teen or get acne yourself, definitely use these!!!" —NLA
Promising review:
"I bought this for my daughter because I liked the ingredients. She is a tween and getting pimple patches in various places on her face. I put three small patches on her forehead before she went to bed. In the morning, the pimples were totally flat!
The pimples were still red but the gross, almost soon to be white heads were gone. I was amazed. So amazed that I tried it on one of my pimples and now I am a customer for life. These patches are incredible and they do work! I always read reviews before buying a product I put on my daughter and I wanted to do a good deed by leaving a review for other mom’s that are wary about chemicals nowadays. It works!!! There isn’t an explanation on the box how it does work, but I think it’s some kind of absorption of the yucky pimple puss. It was weird to me at first it didn’t clarify that but now...I could care less. I know these patches will work future miracles for me and my daughter. Thank you for making this product." —Amazon Customer
Get 40 patches from Amazon for $6.95.
A CeraVe moisturizing cream parents call their "holy grail"
Promising review:
"Miracle cream. Healed my baby's severe eczema in seven days of peristant application (pic above).
The trick was to apply it regularly — after meals, before and after naps, etc. We tried everything imaginable for months and this was the only thing that was effective." —Ceebee
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
A cult-favorite stain remover for stubborn stains
Promising review:
"This stuff is magical! It’s super easy to use, and it works on almost any stain! My daughter made fluffy slime today, and by the time she was done, there was purple fluffy slime all over her dress. I scrubbed it with this stain remover, and threw it in the wash thinking there’s no way the stains will get out. I was pleasantly surprised when I pulled the dress out, and there wasn’t a single remnant of the slime on it. It was a laundry miracle! Love this stuff and will continue to use it for everything!!
" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.89.
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"Where has this been my entire life?
I saw this on an Instagram ad and bought one. It is a miracle. My kids no longer leave open half squeezed toothpaste all over the bathroom.
Everything is nice and organized and clean! I also like the added cups. They are a nice bonus." —M Go
Get it from Amazon for $21.77+ (available in three colors).
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
Promising review:
"I don’t think I’ve ever written a product review but this sound machine has been a life saver! My kiddo fights naps like nobody’s business and will only sleep in a dark room with a sound machine after being bounced and rocked. We had a 10-hour drive to see my family for Christmas and I bought this hoping it would help him sleep in his car seat. It was a miracle worker! He slept in his car seat and for the first time ever slept well over and hour by himself when we used it during a nap at my family’s house too.
Highly recommend this product!!" —Rachael Cox
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
A Haakaa manual silicone breast pump
Promising review:
"Best purchase of my life
. I can not rave enough about this product. I’ll be buying for any baby showers or friends. I recommend this constantly. I’ve been using for about a month now and I get 2-3 6oz bottles just from putting this on while feeding. It takes a few times and adjusting to get the hang of putting it on but once you get it it’s a miracle worker. I haven’t used my electric pump since I got this product
and couldn’t be happier not hearing that horrible noise anymore. Really wish I had this for my first daughter would’ve saved me a lot of time. Highly highly recommend" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $12.94.
A waterproof potty training watch
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?Promising review:
"Good grief this thing works miracles. My 3-year-old son just seemed to have all types of issues with potty training.
He loves (this watch) and only takes it off to charge it. I’ve even noticed he now wakes up in the middle of the night to go to the restroom on his own. We take the watch off to charge it overnight but I’m sure the watch is contributing to him understanding his body. Seriously I can go on and about how this watch is perfect for stubborn babies learning to go the 'potty'. Just buy it." —Natalie Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
An anti-slip potty training seat
Promising review:
"I usually don't leave reviews on Amazon but I feel compelled to this time. To parents stressing out about potty training your older toddler, this is it. Of all the types of potty seats I tried, the one with the ladder like this one works the best. First, the portable potty seat. I bought the Munchkin Grip training seat. It sucks as the pee will leak through the rim of the toilet seat. Second, potty chair. I bought the Joovy Loo one as it explicitly advertised to be 'fit for bigger kids'. However, it doesn't do the job for my 3.5 years old who's like the size of a 5-year-old. My son simply told me 'Mommy, it's too small.' Out of desperation of an epic fail of potty training, I immediately order this one on Amazon with my fingers crossed. The miracle happened! Once I introduced it to my son, you can tell he feel so much safer with both hands gripping the side handles and both feet rest securely on the steps.
He was able to pee on it the first day and poo the second day. We are able to complete the potty training in a matter of a week. This one is god sent. I highly recommend it to parents whose toddlers are resistant to potty training." —zhyunjia
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in five colors).
A cradle cap comb that'll remove dry skin from your bubba's scalp
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap — aka, seborrheic dermatitis
— is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.Promising review:
"Our 2.5 year old had incredibly stubborn cradle cap. Home remedies, doctor visits to rule out other issues, special shampoo… nothing we tried could break down the plaque-like crusties all over our kiddos head. We stumbled across this comb in a parenting blog and I figured 'what’s $5 if it might help'… It’s a miracle!! We used their comb in combination with shampoos meant to help with cradle cap. Massage in shampoo and use this comb right against the scalp. Our toddler didn’t mind me unless I pulled his hair with the comb bristles by accident. After a couple of weeks of using the comb during bath time — just a few minutes a night — the cradle cap is GONE. Best $5 I ever spent.
" —AlexPromising review:
"I have a new baby. I do not have time to write reviews. Yet here I am, writing a review for this little miracle. MIRACLE!!!
I have (had) the most adorable little baby with (mild) cradle cap. A few minutes with this beautiful little device and it's all gone! My babies head is a shiny, clean, beautiful, sweet smelling little thing." —Lana
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A weighted blanket to help your restless sleeper
Promising review:
"This blanket has changed our lives! My daughter used to get into bed at night and not be able to lie still. She’d constantly get out of bed and call us etc . From the first night we started using this blanket it has been a miracle worker. She lies still in bed which helps her fall asleep more easily
and even when she doesn’t fall asleep right away she stays in bed and doesn’t call us. It seems to just calm her . Highly recommend ! We’ve been using it for about 6 weeks now." —Fischman
Get it from Amazon for $32.39 (available in 17 prints and in four sizes and weights).
A 3-in-1 night-light, sound machine and time-to-rise device you can control from your phone
You'll be eternally grateful to catch a few extra ZZZs in the morning.Promising review:
"My son, my great sleeper, all of a sudden decided between 4 and 4:30 was a good time to wake up. He was cranky, throwing fits and needing naps a solid two hours before his normal. >2 weeks of this and we found THIS MIRACLE.
My son knows his colors really well and this was the perfect solution. We also desperately needed to replace our battery-operated sound machine (replacing the batteries every month is not cost effective). This "Hatch" as this is now called at home changed my son's sleeping in ONE NIGHT.
He woke up, saw it wasn't the color it needed to be to come find mommy and daddy and he went back to sleep. I figured it was too good to be true, however four nights in. I've set it to change colors later and later and he is officially sleeping till 6 a.m. again. I'm in LOVE. Totally recommended to anyone struggling with sleeping toddlerdom." —Steph Pence
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
An expensive-looking Ruggable area rug designed with a machine-washable cover
The rug cover can be detached and reattached to the rug pad without losing its grip. When it's time for a wash, throw the cover in the washer and dryer, and reattach it back to the Pad. Voilà!Promising review:
"I adore the Ruggables. I purchased three for my busy summer camp. They fit right in with our vibe due to the wide variety of beautiful patterns available. I LOVE that I can wash them and keep the place tidy with so many family members trooping through with wet, muddy feet. They are a miracle!" —Kim D.
Get it from Ruggable for $199+ (available in six sizes).