41 Parenting Products Under $15 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

A set of plastic knives so you can enlist your mini sous chef’s help with dinner prep
A detangling brush that’ll glide through knots to turn your kiddo’s daily hair-brushing ordeal into a painless experience
A pack of toilet seat covers large enough to cover the sides of the toilet
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" — DaniellePromising review:
"A mama’s best friend!! This makes my life so much easier, eases my mind sending grapes in my kids’ lunch, and saves me so much time!!" — Kaitlin
A pack of bright laminated flash cards that'll help toddlers and preschoolers with ABCs and 123s
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." — M. Abdallah
A clever sight word Bingo game
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" — Jennie
A LeapFrog 100 Words Book to interact with budding scholars and help build their vocabulary
Promising review:
"What a great learning toy! My little boy loves it. It’s touch sensitive and his little fingers don’t have to press it too hard. He already knows 75% of the words but hasn’t lost interest in it yet. I believe this book will be good for 3-4 more years when he enters K-1st grade and learns to spell some of the words in the book." — Luciane D. Costa
A pack of sink extenders you can install on any faucet
Promising review:
"Must have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." — TeaBea21
A pack of Crayola Globbles
Promising review
: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!" — Rachel
An extra large mesh bag capable of holding a ton of beach toys
Promising review:
"Ok. I never leave reviews but I HAD TO on this!!! MOMS.....BUY! BUY! BUY! we have six kids ranging from 2 months to 13 and our annual beach trip was coming up this past June. I wanted a beach tote that sand wouldn't collect in. I saw this and thought I would try it. I figured it wouldn't be as big as I needed. Fast forward to the day it came in...OMG it is was HUGE in person. Guys, I fit four sand buckets, four sets of beach toys, four small boogie boards in this thing and still had a TON of room to fit more! My only regret was that I didn't buy more than one! This would also be great for laundry, or anything!!!!!" — Amazon customer
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.Promising review:
"I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" — Abby Roeller
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair reviewers swear by
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." — Carolyn Smith
A coconut and shea butter moisturizing detangler with 12,000 5-star reviews
BTW, it's not just for kids, adults love it too.Promising review:
"All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils and hours combing out big knots in my daughters hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world. Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!" — G
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window. You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers." — Elizabeth A. Zapf
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." — Mom of 7
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom
Promising review:
"This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation. My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" — Reyka Smith
A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy
Promising review:
"I LOVE this thing! I bought it before my daughter was born because of high reviews. It's a reasonably priced toy and my daughter has been using it since birth. Whenever she's having a meltdown I break it out of the diaper bag and she's all better. :) I actually memorized the songs and order and they're pretty catchy. Not annoying and overbearing like other toys. I don't know what I would do without it!." — uhhdorkable
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups guaranteed to become any baby's fave open-ended toy
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.Promising review:
"I got these when my son was 7 months, and he is 11 1/2 months now. He immediately liked them and has not gotten tired of them yet. He hasn't learned to stack them, but he loves to push them over after I stack them, and he also puts them into each other. Once he's older he can stack them, and we can use them to learn colors and numbers. It's wild that a $4 'toy' that is so simple can be such a great all-purpose item for a baby that grows with them over time, all while being unbreakable and educational. This is a MUST-HAVE toy that every baby should have in their toy collection." — IShop2Much
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." — Nguyen P.
A Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle, which comes with an adorable elephant plush buddy
Promising review:
"A must-have. I love that the soothie snuggle can detach so I can throw the giraffe in the wash and sterilize the paci! Now if his paci comes out, I’m not wasting time looking for it and can easily pop it back in his mouth. Thank you!!" — Daryenne
An oh-so-cute Smily Mia Penguin pacifier designed to mimic a boob that'll stay put on a baby's hand
Promising review:
"This thing is absolutely genius! My 3-month-old loves it and chews on it nonstop. It stays on his hand easily and provides lots of early teething comfort. Wish I knew about this with my first kid!" — Jackie B.
A bath toy organizer that reviewers swear will actually stick to your wall and keep toys dry
Promising review:
"For the price, this thing is unbeatable! The suction cups have held tight to the shower wall since I installed this stuff. It holds all my kid's toys and allows the water to run off of them to prevent mold. I think this is a must-have for bath-time organization!"— internalburn
A cult-favorite stain remover
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us, even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." — Lauren Ruffin
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars specifically designed for toddlers and preschoolers
Promising review:
"These are absolutely the best for preschooler aged children. There is no need for adjustment. You just look into the binoculars and see a clear image. My son used these this past summer for getting a closer look at the hummingbirds at our feeder. We also took these with us on nature walks. He really enjoyed using them and after a full summer's use, they are still in great shape. Anything that makes a child curious about nature and the environment gets a A+ in my book." — Rachael P.
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"My son is 20-months-old, and these are awesome! It gives him some independence and helps use fine motor skills and thinking to get his snacks which is great. But when he inevitably throws his snack, it doesn’t go everywhere! I highly recommend!" — Stephanie
A wooden puzzle if you can't get your kiddo to put down their iPad or video game controller
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.Promising review:
"This is so cool. Very educational and analytical. My 5-year-old loves it. It is definitely a brain puzzle and so much fun too...even adults have fun with it. I enjoy it a lot as well. It is now our favorite puzzle. Everyone in the family loves it. A great STEM gift. Definitely recommend." — Amazon customer
A canvas growth chart so you can keep track of your munchkin's height
Promising review:
"The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room. It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." — Justina Schneeweis
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." — Ting
CeraVe moisturizing cream because it works wonders to keep eczema flare-ups at bay
Promising review:
"We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." — Amazon customer
A USDA-certified organic baby healing balm
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. I use it for my ds rashes. I was so afraid to use anything but coconut oil but I needed something that would soothe the rash as well. My ds also ended up getting eczema and hives from a laundry detergent we had switched to. This completely soothed it away. It was gone by the next day. Needless to say, this is my go-to soothing-everything solution. It stays in the diaper bag and medicine cabinet. A must-have!" — Andrea
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards to give you peace of mind as your wobbly new walker zooms around the living room (and comes precariously close to a sharp coffee table).
Promising review:
"Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" — Amazon customer
A pack of multi-purpose safety straps for childproofing your fridge, toilet, washer and dryer
Promising review:
"These things are awesome! Super easy to install. I didn't think they'd actually work, because my toddler is a beast, but we have them on our fridge and a few cupboards, and they keep her out :) She pulls pretty hard and they don't budge. They're pretty easy to unlatch, my 7-year-old doesn't have a problem with it. Great purchase!" — Angel Starr
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smuckers Uncrustables at home
Promising review:
"My girls are very picky and all they would eat lately is Uncrustables. Unfortunately, they’re very pricey at $1 a sandwich, so I decided to give this a shot. I’m very happy with this purchase, they cut and seal very nicely. My girls are happy and I’m happy too since I’m saving so much money." — Mom2
A Nose Frida Snot Sucker aka a gross but effective tool to clear out your baby's stuffy nose
Promising review:
"Best snot sucker EVER! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE our Nose Frida. Yeah, yeah it's gross sucking your kid's snot but you know what's worse? A sick, miserable baby. Our pediatrician even recommended the Frida over those little blue bulbs. I can suck more junk out and it's so much easier to clean and sanitize. There is NO WAY any boogies can get back into your mouth when you use this product. The gross factor Iies just all in your head. If you have a kid — order this! If you know someone with a kid — order this!" — Chelsea S.
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system for any parent looking for an all-in-one remedy
Promising review:
"My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap all of a sudden and this brush worked miracles. I wish I had it from birth. We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone and it does wonders on the scalp and keeping the hair looking healthy. Highly highly recommend. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles.." — LM01
A whale-shaped bath spout cove
Promising review:
"Whoever came up with this cute idea to place over the bath faucet is a genius! It definitely fully covers the faucet so my grandson won’t hurt himself playing in the tub if his head happens to be too close to it. It also blocks from him seeing the pull lever for the shower. He’s no longer drawn to it to pull it. This was a great buy!" — KadinsGlamma
A pack of laminated math posters you can hang up on the wall to make homework visually engaging
Promising review:
"Best math posters for preschool through 3rd grade. It took me two weeks to decide which math posters I should buy from what company. I chose these because: 1) the content covered, and 2) the layout of the content is easy to read and process. They complement the math curriculums my children have, from simple counting and shapes (pre-school through Kindergarten) all the way to roman numerals, telling time and key words for solving math word problems. I also appreciate the colors used, the size, and the quality, as well as the price and how many you get — what a value! These are not double sided. They arrived flat, not rolled up. I HIGHLY recommend these to give that added boost of comprehension to your little ones whether as a teacher, parent, or both in my case." — YellowTulips77
A set of handy starter spoons ingeniously designed to encourage your babe to self feed
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"Y'all, these are a GAME CHANGER! Our 1-year-old wanted so badly to have more independence with feeding. But some foods can't be eaten with fingers (think applesauce, yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal...) We were using spoons that had long handles. Babe would get so frustrated not being able to hold the spoon comfortably, not knowing yet how to scoop and hold enough on the spoon from the bowl to the mouth...and the mess...ugh! But these work so well! They're the perfect size for little hands. They grab and hold the food, so it gets into the mouth. Mealtime is way less messy, so we don't regret handing over the spoon for independent eating. AND these are teething friendly, so let 'em chew! This product is a winner, and little ones will feel like winners being able to practice feeding themselves." — GC
A portable white noise machine that'll drown out noises and lull your baby to sleep
Promising review:
"We use it at night, during the day at home, and even on the go. With our first baby we had white noise on our phones, this just makes our lives so much easier. We just leave it next to the baby with timer, and she sleeps for a few hours" — Tatiana Figueiredo
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches with a blend of tea tree oil and calendula oils
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when I saw these in a BuzzFeed article but for so little a price, took the chance, and I'm SO glad I did! I had a cystic acne pop up and it hurt. I stuck one of the three different sizes over the spot in the evening, did my thing, and then went to bed. Got up the next morning and WHAT?! It was gone?! There was gunk all inside the patch. It was gross, scary...satisfying? I don't know what type of witchcraft this is, but I LOVE IT!! My teenage kids use them, and we've never been happier to see our acne disappear. And I'm a 49-year-old woman...didn't think anything could surprise me anymore, but this did! It's a wonderful product, a must-have for anyone who needs a way to get rid of a zit in less than a day. (I've ordered this product twice and will again.)" — Heather W
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks so you can corral their ever-growing collection of stuffies
Promising review:
"Easy to install and stores a TON of stuffed animals! Not to mention, it’s cute playroom wall decor! LOL."— PrattKingBall Family
A set of breast milk storage bags that'll store your liquid gold
Just run these bags under warm water to thaw out the milk. Lay them flat to store in the freezer, and make sure to squeeze the air out of the bag before sealing shut. Promising review:
"These are great! I love that they’re double sealed so your milk doesn’t leak through, and the write-on tab makes it easy to sort as I freeze my milk. They store flat, so you can store and sort them easily into gallon zip lock bags. I originally got these in a registry box, and loved them. They’re the best ones I’ve gotten to try, so I ordered this whole box! They’re separated into four bags of 25, so if I don’t manage to use all of them I can donate to someone who can use them!" — Mom24Monsters
A Haakaa manual silicone breast pump
Promising review:
"I wish I bought this for my first child. About one week after delivery I started using the Haakaa while nursing to catch the let down. After baby feeds on one side, I use the pump to make sure I have completely emptied and have saved so much milk. Picture (above) shows three weeks of collection, which is about a gallon-size bag filled with frozen milk each week! I am not pumping between nursing, this is really just what I am catching with nursing. I really struggled with milk production on my first (probably started running too soon) but I am amazed at how much I have already stored up by using the Haakaa. I love this product. I already bought two more to always have one available when I am nursing." — L A R Amico
High-quality, flexible Welly Waterproof Bandages
Perfect for accident-prone kiddos who have a fear of Band-Aids (or refuse to keep one on!). These come in the cutest patterns to make getting boo boos not-so-scary anymore.
Promising review:
"Bandages for the bandage-fearing toddler. Adhesive bandages are scary things for a toddler, so you're willing to try any number of tricks to get your little guy to put on one when they get a scraped knee or elbow. My 3-year-old son rightfully was afraid of bandages for good long while, but the fact that these are colorful and fun-looking means that he no longer hates getting a scrape because he can run inside and get a bandage from the box. They're not panaceas but they make the process a little easier. The monsters are particularly nice, and there's a few different sizes, patterns, and bright colors for your child to choose from. In terms of how they hold up as bandages, I've had no issues with adhesion. They even last quite well through hand-washings and even sitting in the bathtub without falling off. Can't recommend enough!" — The Huntington Book Depository