41 Parenting Products Under $15 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

A set of handy starter spoons ingeniously designed to encourage your babe to self feed

The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+."Y'all, these are a GAME CHANGER! Our 1-year-old wanted so badly to have more independence with feeding. But some foods can't be eaten with fingers (think applesauce, yogurt, cottage cheese, oatmeal...) We were using spoons that had long handles. Babe would get so frustrated not being able to hold the spoon comfortably, not knowing yet how to scoop and hold enough on the spoon from the bowl to the mouth...and the mess...ugh! But these work so well! They're the perfect size for little hands. They grab and hold the food, so it gets into the mouth. Mealtime is way less messy, so we don't regret handing over the spoon for independent eating. AND these are teething friendly, so let 'em chew! This product is a winner, and little ones will feel like winners being able to practice feeding themselves." — GC