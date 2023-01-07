These 34 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

Popular items from this list:
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems!
And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!
" —Tamira McLelland
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.Promising review:
"Great stickers, great value, endless possibilities!
These are wonderful! You’d think you have enough for the rest of your life but you don’t :) my 2- and 4-year-old love them so much we are using them almost everyday!
They stick great and my 2-year-old can take them off himself and you can easily restick them and they’ll still be sticky enough. We use blue paper and use the ocean animals or green for jungle animals or embellish a picture. Recently we used them to make an ABC book, so you have endless possibilities with these!" —Noelle
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer
Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
A pack of sink extenders you can install on any faucet
Promising review:
"LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love watching their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a step stool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend.
Great bargain for the price. —TeaBea21
A pack of silicone pouch lids
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.Promising review:
"I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did!
My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —AmandaPromising review:
"These are amazing!
I bought two sets of them so I can keep some in our diaper bag (or in case we lose one). We use these every single day for our 12-month-old with her yogurt (Gogo squeeze
) and her fruit and veggie pouches
! Seriously, love them. We previously had yogurt/fruit all over because she would squeeze them. My husband accidentally stepped on the pouch with this on, and it still didn't squeeze out!
Once your baby figures it out (ours did quickly), it's a game changer. I tried the pouch holders with the handles, but she just swung it around, and it still spilled out. This is what you want!
" —Shem Slater
A clever sight word Bingo game
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO.Promising review:
"My 4-year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend. Once she's chosen her books for the week, she loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over.
After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing.
And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like "them," "her," "go," "if" - small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." —Molly Harrington
And a pack of bright laminated flash cards for toddlers and preschoolers
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for about 10 minutes before her bedtime.This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. Abdallah
Get a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $13.99
(also available for babies).
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"This product is amazing! We’ve had them for about a year now and it has saved us so many times.
My 6-year-old son got stung twice by some angry wasps! I used this and within five minutes, the sting site was barely visible and not swollen anymore. We also use this all the time for mosquito bites.
It is best to use this as soon as you notice you are bit. The sooner the better. But it works wonders." —Tiffany K Vasquez
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"Such a TIME SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Let’s me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily
and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried hahaha." —Makeda
A pack of Crayola Globbles
Promising review
: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off its not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!
" —Kindle Customer
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Hours of cutting fun
. My daughter LOVES this book. I purchased it to help with her fine motor skills and she has been cutting out all of the shapes ever since.
I love that the activities in the book start of simple and get progressively more difficult as you go on towards the end. Also, though the scissors will cut the paper in the book, they are not sharp enough to cut your child, their clothing, your curtains, etc. That's a bonus over other preschoolers' scissors." —KTPromising review:
"This book is fantastic! My son looks forward to practicing his cutting skills EVERYDAY!
The pictures are very colorful. He enjoys putting the puzzles together. We love learning to cut!" —Kristi
And a Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar
Promising review:
"My 3-year-old son loves updating this calendar each morning
. It's a great daily activity and helps with planning what activities are on the schedule for that day. It also helps him learn the days of the week and what day of the month it is." —familyof3
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"This stuff is magic! Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
And a cult-favorite stain remover
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us,
even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids.
" —Lauren Ruffin
A clever faucet splash catcher designed to fit around your faucets like a glove
Hustle Sew Shop is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that specializes in quality handmade goods with personalized options.Promising review:
"This product is awesome! I have four kids who take care of the dishes after dinner each night and to say they are messy would be an understatement! This little water catcher has solved the puddle
that used to surround my faucet at the end of each night. Thank you!!" —cadencewilliams2
A detangling brush that'll glide through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"Finally...a brush my kids will actually use!
We have two girls, both of whom are under 10 and have long hair. The crying and screaming we've always gotten during hair-brushing time has been out of control. I saw a recommendation of this brush somewhere online so I took a chance (less than $20 for a chance of no more tears? I'm in). Flash forward to a few weeks later...we've gotten a second brush, because my youngest wanted her own. They both now spend ages brushing their hair, enjoying how soft it feels and how easy the brush goes through tangles.
The little one actually asked me to brush her hair last night...just because she likes how it feels. I am beyond thrilled. If you have a kid that struggles to let you brush her hair or get out tangles, GET THIS BRUSH! You will not be sorry.
" —L. Clark
A bestselling Baby Einstein musical toy
Promising review:
"Best $ spent!
This product is a life saver. We take this with us on car rides, to restaurants, shopping, or just in the house. Nothing distracts my son and entertains him like this toy. The combination of music and lights is perfect — not too overwhelming. I would have easily paid double considering how often we use it and how it takes him from crying to calm instantly.
I like the two different volumes so you can still hear the music if you are in a louder environment. My only complaint is the songs are too short, you constantly are pushing the button for the next song." —Einat
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold.
Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
A canvas growth chart
Promising review:
"Great and portable
. My daughter loves being measured and makes me check her height almost daily.
I love that we can bring it with us when we move." —Sarah Tran
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this! Wish I’d had it long ago. I make 'Uncrustables' everyday and the kids don’t know they don’t come from the store! Definitely would buy again." —dorothy924
A set of washable dab and dot markers
The set comes with eight paint markers and a downloadable 101 Easy Dot Marker Activities PDF. Promising review:
"We really like these dot markers! My 3-and 6-year-olds have used them a lot.
I have to get them started for my 3-year-old, but once I get the the ink to the tip she is able to use them easily on her own. I really like that they are less messy than dot markers we have used in the past. They are great for crafts and fine motor skill activities.
I would definitely recommend this product and would purchase again 🙂." —Amazon Customer
A pack of silicone dino ice pop molds
Promising review:
"I bought these a couple weeks ago and my family has been using them almost everyday since then.
We LOVE the cute dinosaur shapes, and they come out perfectly almost every time! The T-rex does require a bit more care to take out but we have managed to get it out without breaking almost every single time. One of my favorite purchases of the year!
" —Sehgal
A pack of brightly colored stacking cups
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together so they don't get lost during travel.Promising review:
"MVP in our toy collection!! Of all our toys, these stacking cups are the ones our 10-month-old reaches for first EVERY time. She is obsessed and has been since she was 4 months old!
At first, the rims of the cups were easy for her to practice her grasp, but as time has gone on she has used them to bang together and, finally, to stack. They are easy to clean (I believe they are intended to be a bath toy, although we don't use them that way) and easy to throw in a diaper bag for on-the-go play. If we could only have one toy for her, this would be the one!" —Carmen Lewis
A hollow penguin teether
Promising review:
"Thinking about this product??? FREAKING BUY IT!
My baby started teething early and this is one of the only things she’s able to hold and get to her mouth. She is obsessed and I am so happy she can can sooth herself!
BUY IT BUY IT BUY IT! It’s amazing easy to clean and great quality!!!." —Amazon Customer
An Itzy Ritzy adjustable stroller organizer
Itzy Ritzy is a small biz owned by parents of three babes that specializes in creating safe, stylish parenting gear.Promising review:
"Love love love!! Use this every single day!! It has been so helpful, not to mention how gorgeous it is!
We get so many compliments on it and matches her diaper bag! Would definitely recommend this to any of my moms!!"
—shae Cox
A set of plastic knives
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.Promising review:
"AWESOME for kids! My 8-year-old and 4-year-old have been using these knives almost daily since we got them.
They are cutting through all sorts of vegetables (even tomatoes, although if you are going to a fancy cut or what them to look nice, I would use a sharp blade; it worked fine for dicing) and meats, and are easy to clean. I would recommend these to any parent who is getting their kids into helping cook. We ran the knifes across our skin as we talked about knife safety and while it did scratch a bit; it did not cut us. I am so happy I came across this product." —Karen Fett
CeraVe moisturizing cream
Promising review:
"We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again
, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." —Amazon Customer
And a USDA-certified organic baby healing balm made with chamomile, cocoa butter, coconut oil, calendula, and avocado oil
Promising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING; I wish I could give it 10 stars. My baby had cradle cap and baby eczema really bad, his entire face had broken out. Once I put this on his skin it cleared up in two days. My husband had a rash on his arm and it cleared that up too. I recommend this to anyone. In the pic is my son's face & the other side is two days later. As a matter of fact, I’m ordering some more as soon as I finish typing this just to have it on hand.
" —Sheri Watson
A pack of toilet seat covers
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." —Ting
A machine-washable Tiny Twinkle full-sleeved bib
Tiny Twinkle is a small biz based in Phoenix that creates high quality, safe products for babies, children, and parents. Promising review:
"My kids hate wearing bibs and are the messiest eaters I’ve ever seen. I will do two loads of laundry a day because they get so dirty… But not anymore. This apron covers their little arms and all of their clothes so that I don’t have to do the laundry after every single meal!
And if it gets gross I pop it in the washer and it’s good as new. I’ve ordered four of them! You need this, your friends need this
." —Abigail Wood
A set of books for early readers created by a preschool teacher
The set comes with 12 books.Promising review: "
As a former teacher turned parent, I’m impressed! I saw these books on a BuzzFeed list of products parents swear by, so I bought them to help him practice. Wow, I am blown away — his reading has completely taken off!
These are old school — they were written back in the 70s — but there’s a reason they’re still around. As a former 3rd grade teacher whose favorite subject to teach was always reading, I’m really impressed and am so glad I bought these. They’re short enough to hold his attention, consistent and easy enough to keep up his confidence (from my experience, nothing kills a child’s interest and progress than lack of confidence — something I always found happened when kids were trying to read books way above their skill level). Love that these are progressive and build on each other. They’re simple but so effective. Definitely one of the best purchases I’ve made for my kid." —Allison M.
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks, she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target and man... we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. and for less than $5 for two.... this is a no-brainer!
" —jeffgrantMEDIA
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches
Promising review:
"This is really a must-have in your medicine cabinet. We have two teenage daughters at home, and they both use it anytime they have a pimple.
It is discreet and blends in nicely to your skin. It comes in three sizes to choose from, and it is made with tree tea oil, which I have found to be great in acne care." —Vanessa
A TikTok-famous Tushbaby hip carrier that'll prevent back strain
Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.Promising review:
"I saw this on Shark Tank
as I was sitting with a glass of wine in my hand and had just taken an Advil to relieve the kink in my back from caring my 25 lb. little one around — I bought it immediately! It’s been great! Easy to use once you adjust it a few times for fit and comfort. Certainly much better on the back than the Mommy hip shelf. I use it daily as we go on walks, when she gets tired and wants to be be carried I can just sit her right on and go
. Plus it’s got handy storage pockets for the phone and snacks and doggie poops bags of our four-legged family member is with us. Highly recommended for those who have a toddler
who wants to walk but not at the endurance level yet to make it the whole way!" —wildcatsarahj
Get it from Amazon for $84.99+
(available in two colors).