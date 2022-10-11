Shopping
Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

As you know, parenting is expensive, so now’s the perfect time to stock up on all those essentials.
Elizabeth Lilly

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for up to 64% off with a ton of bells and whistles
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $42.97(originally $199.99; available in two colors)
2
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 49% off (this is the best deal on record for this Roomba!)
You can even control if from your WiFi!

Promising review: "My only regret is that I waited too long to buy this. My husband set up it within an hour and we use it daily with no issues. In the six months we’ve had it, the only issues have been during Christmas time — we have a lot of trees and it knocked them over. We couldn’t run it during those weeks. We have to be diligent to keep the house picked up and sometimes I shut my daughter’s door because there’s too much on the group but it does great around our furniture, under the table, couch, and beds. It took it several times running to get the gist of our floor layout but I am so happy with it. We have a black Great Dane and a white cat. This does an awesome job of keeping up with the hair. I just bought a replacement kit for the filter, wheel, etc. I do have to cut the human hair (my daughter and I both have long hair) from the beater bar every few weeks. We can start and stop it from the app but usually only run it while we’re home. People complain in other reviews that it’s loud — but it is quieter than a traditional vacuum. You can’t watch television while it’s running but that doesn’t bother us. While maybe the newer models have more bells and whistles - I am super pleased with this one." —Jenn

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99)
3
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off — this has over 59,000 5-star ratings
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$164.49 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)And shop all of the Graco deals here (including carseats, cribs, pack n plays, and more).
4
amazon.com
A quiet Levoit air purifier for 30% off that'll remove airborne dust, allergens, smoke, pet dander, and more
Promising review: "I did a ton of research on air purifiers before making this purchase and I am thoroughly impressed with this one! It’s got the pre filter, active carbon and True HEPA filter which is one of the best setups that removes pollution, VOCs, smells and allergins. This thing actually works! Please see my photos where I tested the air before and after with my air quality monitor. Also, it is relatively quiet and doesn’t bother my girlfriend or I at all when running it at night while we are sleeping. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking to purify the air in smaller rooms/bedrooms. Look no further, this is the beat compact air purifier!" —Cody

Price:$62.99 (originally $89.99)
5
amazon.com
A bento lunch box for up to 54% off
Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.49+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
6
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 72% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout...of chasing kids
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $69.99+ (originally $249.99; available in four styles)
7
amazon.com
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off to give you added peace of mind
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. That was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc. and was disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze; we were up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My Wi-Fi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price:$29.99 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
8
Amazon
An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for $144 off
It'll work on pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling up hill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

Price:$255.99 (originally $399.99; available in three colors)
9
Amazon
And an EvenFlo *folding* stroller for 28% off to make going from stroller to car to wherever much MUCH easier
Promising review: "I spent weeks reading reviews trying to find a one-hand fold and steer stroller that was big enough for an almost 5-year-old. My toddler has some health issues that cause us to travel a lot. I was using the Pockit stroller and it doesn't compare to the Otto at all. I am so happy to have a full sized stroller that folds down to a decent size, is a smooth ride, and has such luxe features for a reasonable price. If you have been debating on it, just order it! I ended up buying one of the 'open box' strollers to save a little money and it was still perfect." —Shelby Bowling

Price:$143.99 (originally $199.99)
10
amazon.com
A set of four claw clips for up to 47% off
Reviewers with all different hair types (curly, straight, thin, thick, etc.) love these clips!

Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha

Price:$9.59+ (originally $11.99+; available in 17 color combinations)
11
amazon.com
A popular Kitchenaid mini stand mixer for 32% off
Promising review: "Absolutely love this mini stand mixer. We are a family of 3 and it’s perfect for us. Perfect for baking cakes, pancake mix, etc. I love that we chose this mini version rather than a larger version." —April"I love having a stand mixer that’s small enough to keep on my counter top and powerful enough to mix a batch of cookies. I have RA in my hands and this mixer is so easy to use. It’s well made and all of the Kitchen Aid attachments fit this mixer which is another plus." —Shirley Forrester

Price:$259.99 (originally $379.99; available in eight colors)
12
Amazon
A set of four glass Star Wars Pyrex containers for 42% off
Promising review: "These Pyrex dishes are great. They have Star Wars decorations on them. The quality is really strong and they hold my leftovers securely. The lids fit well and the dishes are high quality. I was able to microwave in the glass container and things came out warm. The size is pretty good for leftovers or a small food. As a Star Wars fan, I like the designs. The two same-shaped containers stack together which keeps my fridge organized." —An Avid Book Lover

Price:$25.99 (originally $44.99)
13
amazon.com
Leapfrog's 100 Words Book for 53% off that'll interact with budding scholars
Promising review: "This talking book is hands down the best thing I bought my daughter. She was a bit delayed in speech and since buying this book she’s been spitting out new words left and right. It responds well to touch and the pages are very durable which is great in the hands of a toddler!" —Apl

Price:$9.49 (originally $19.99) and shop all the VTech and Leapfrog toy deals here .
14
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!) for 35% off
Promising review: "This thing is AMAZING! It’s the 3rd air fryer I have owned. The first was a cheapie that only last about a year. The 2nd was another Instant brand. It was the one that is also an Instant pot. Personally, I’m not a fan of the Instant pot, so I never used that feature. The basket size of the air fryer for that model is tiny. I could never cook enough for myself and my kids. Enter this bad boy. This thing is more than large enough to cook for my family. No more cooking in shifts. I can easily cook enough chicken tenders for all of us at once. I also used this to make a rotisserie chicken which was so delicious. The skin was golden and crispy while the inside was juicy and tender. A word to the wise about using the rotisserie option: make sure your chicken isn’t too big. Mine was so I had to be creative as to how I cooked it. Next time I’ll get a smaller bird which will make it easier. The toast feature is great as well. I used it to make some quick cheesy garlic bread for dinner." —OneBlessedMommyx3

Price:$109.99 (originally $169.99).
15
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A Baby Yoda night-light for 20% off
Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." —Julie

Price:$6.42 (originally $7.99)
16
Amazon
Plus a Baby Yoda POP IT! toy for 41%
Promising review: "6-year-old grandson loves this! Durable and easy to clean." —ann dawson

Price:$6.49 (originally $10.99)You can also score a Darth Vader POP IT! for 50% off!
17
Amazon
Plus set of three jumbo coloring pads for 63% off
Promising review: "Large size, somewhat thicker pages, and designs that are neither too complicated for little ones nor so simple as to be boring for slightly older kids. My 4-year-old loves this set." —BMac

Price:$8.99 (originally $23.99)
18
Amazon
Select Squishmallows for up to 56% off

Get the Minnie one for $10.99 (originally $24.99), the corn one for $13.99 (originally $19.99) and shop all the Squishmallows on sale here.

19
Amazon
A super cozy, extra-large blanket for 20% off that'll assure EVERYONE gets some blanket
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.

Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.

Price:$127.20 (originally $159; select colors on sale)
20
Amazon
And an outdoor home theater projector for 42% off that'll instantly make your weekly movie nights in your backyard so much more exciting. Bonus: It comes with a screen!
This 1080p projector is Bluetooth compatible and can cover up to a 250-inch screen.

Promising review: "We already have a cheap projector that we bought a few years ago but were looking for something with better picture quality and a little easier to figure out. We have a screen on our patio and enjoy an outdoor movie with the fam now and then. This one works great with a very nice picture. It’s user friendly for someone like me who’s not very techy. If you’re looking for a good projector for an outdoor family movie night, this one works great!" —Karen

Price:$132.98 (originally $229.98; select colors on sale)
21
Amazon
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for 50% off because your baby woke you up at 3 a.m.
Promising review: "I ordered this machine to replace the giant one I had before which finally died after years of use. I like this one a lot better because the color is prettier and it doesn't take up so much counter space. I like that it only holds one cup of water at a time. My son had a bad habit of letting the water in the big, black Keurig sit around for a couple of days and then using it. Gross. Now I know he can't do that with this machine. It brews a great cup of coffee and seems quieter than my old machine. I have nothing bad to say about this one. I highly recommend it." —Ranger

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99)
22
@javy.coffee
Or a reviewer-beloved Javy coffee concentrate for 20% off
Promising review: "I bought this after seeing it on TikTok, specifically for making iced coffees this summer. I am not going to lie, I was dubious as I love my coffee SUPER STRONG and most other coffee concentrates simply fall short. Many have a terrible, bitter burned flavor and just don't deliver the high impact caffeine that I crave. I am in shock at the quality that this coffee concentrate has! I mixed just one teaspoon (it was getting late and I wanted to get some sleep that evening) with two pumps of my white chocolate syrup, ice and milk. OMG!! It was amazing. I will be keeping it on hand for iced coffee permanently!" —natalie kehew

Price:$19.96 (originally $24.95; available in three flavors and decaffeinated)
23
amazon.com
A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for 50% off
Promising review: "The router in my house is located on the third floor. It easily covers the main level as well as the second floor. Anything I have in the basement has very spotty coverage, including two security cameras. Adding this device was quick and has given me the coverage that both cameras are connected with a strong signal on its own network. Probably took me no more than 15 minutes to get it going." —W. Huber

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99)
24
Amazon
Up to 40% off select Crocs (including these tie-dye beauties) because your teen has been begging you for some

Get the tie-dye ones for $38.99 (originally $69.99) and shop all the Croc deals here.

25
Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed
A dishwasher magnet for 51% off so your kid never again serves you toast on a dirty plate
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

Price: $6.39 (originally $12.99; available in four styles).
26
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for 48% off
Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa

"Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany

Price:$32.99 (originally $62.99; available in five colors)
27
Amazon
Some eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags that are up to 30% off
Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." —Megan A.

Price:$7.99+ (originally $9.99+; available in a variety of sizes and colors)
28
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 23% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

Price:$13+ (originally $16.88; available in three styles and six colors)
29
Amazon
A Magna-Tiles building set for 30% off
Promising review: "My grandson just turned 3 and has been playing with Magna-Tiles for over six months. They are his favorite, so I was happy to get him this set for his birthday. What a hit! I'll get a few sets of the diamonds and pentagons for Christmas. They seem a bit pricey but perform extremely well and occupy him for long periods of time." —Vic in NWW

Price:$34.99 (originally $49.99)
30
Amazon
Twister Ultimate for 32% off, a must-have for anyone with a large family
Promising review: "Had my 6-year old nephew (his first time) play this with us (his parents and I, his aunt) and we all had a blast! Durable material so it doesn't feel like it's going to fall apart when multiple people are on it sliding around and falling. Lots of fun!" —P.M.

Price:$14.99 (originally $21.93)
31
Amazon
15% off a portable heater designed to keep your little one nice and toasty, safely
Fear not, parents! Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and an automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use. There is even a childproof lock switch and covered cord storage concealed in the base. It also has two heat and fan settings featuring auto or continuous air circulation.

Promising review: "We love this heater! It keeps my 8-month-old’s room very comfortable! And try as she might, even her little fingers can’t get in the slots. They stay far away from the blades of the fan. We use ours with a Wi-Fi plug and I definitely recommend that! It is cool to the touch. We have ours on a foam play mat and it doesn’t have any issues even when on full volume. Definitely worth the extra price for the safety features! And it seems very sturdy. My baby knocks it over all the time and it definitely can hold up to it." —Julia W.

Price:$67.99 (originally $79.99)
32
Amazon
A coffee table for up to 24% off with storage baskets to store any clutter
Promising review: "Purchased for a vacation rental. Wanted an elegant look without spending too much — mission accomplished. Took my time, carefully followed directions, and put it together myself; think it took an hour and a half. Really don't like putting together furniture but didn't want to spend 400+ dollars from a furniture store. Happy with the outcome and the price. A couple of tiny dings while assembling but easily put together and touched up the dings with wood touch-up markers." —LisaK

Price:$189.99+ (originally $249)
33
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
34
Amazon
A Mickey Mouse Clubhouse magnetic responsibility chart for 50% off
Promising review: "This board makes chores and responsibilities fun for my 4.5-year-old daughter! We just got it and she’s started out with things such as be respectful, no whining, clean up toys, make your bed (which she does need help with but as long as she’s willing to help I give it to her because it’s a start!), brush teeth, get ready for bed, and so on. There are tons of age appropriate chores on here that she will move up to as she gets older! This will be our chore board for years to come with another on the way. It’ll definitely be a hand-me-down chore board. Especially knowing how durable and long lasting Melissa & Doug products are!" —Lindsey Ostrom

Price:$12.49 (originally $24.99)
35
Amazon
A 20-pack of magnetic cabinet locks for 55% off as a baby-proofing start
Promising review: "I love these locks. I didn’t want child locks on the outside of all my cabinets that look clunky and kids figure out eventually. It can be cumbersome in the beginning to carry the magnet around to unlock many cabinets, but you can turn the locks on and off so. If it’s Thanksgiving I just keep my toddler out of the kitchen and go unlock the locks while I’m cooking so I can easily and quickly get in cabinets. Then when I’m done I put them all in lock mode and shut them again. They were so easy to install and my 2-year-old has yanked on many cabinet doors and none have come off. I would absolutely recommend these." —jessica

Price:$31.49 (originally $69.99)
36
amazon.com
A pair of smart plugs for 35% off that'll let you use voice control with your Alexa or Google Home
Promising review: "I am a huge fan of these and I devised a plan to make it easy to remember what each plug is called to Alexa. Having a sequence of words like 'living room lamp' was tripping me up because sometimes I would accidentally leave out a word like room and my commands wouldn’t work. So in each area of my house I have each plug labeled with a word that has a natural partner. In my living room one lamp is Stevie and the other is Wonder. In my dining room the two lamps are my grandma's first and middle names respectively. And the bedroom lamps are named the same way. This is much, much easier to keep track of, try it...and as a bonus it’s much more fun!" —Jenshuttle

Price:$12.99 (originally $19.99)
37
amazon.com
A PowerDash carpet cleaner for 26% off that's sure to reverse years of sticky soda spills
Promising review: "After years of neglecting my carpet with spills, pets, and normal wear and tear. This carpet cleaner cleaned the carpet with ease and brought it back to life with no issues." —Arie H

Price: $89.99 (originally $119.99)
38
amazon.com
A Ninja 7-in-1 indoor grill for 41% off
Promising review: "Our old Ninja air fryer stopped working so my husband decided to try another $400 brand air fryer… that one ended up not meeting our expectations so we sent it back. I decided to give this one a try and we are both very happy with our choice. We love the large basket for air frying, plenty of space to make our family of five a crispy round of french fries or whatever. The grilling feature works great for grilling burgers, fish, chicken. We also use it as a sandwich press and were able to get rid of other small appliances and use this one instead. One complaint (but it’s really not a big deal): It has to heat up before use, and during that few minutes it’s somewhat noisy but quiets down when it’s time to add food. Hopefully this one holds up longer than my other Ninja because we love it!" —Amy Rucki

Price: $219.99 (originally $369.99)
39
amazon.com
Plus an 11-in-1 Instant Pot Pro Crisp for $100
Promising review: "We started using all the features of this Instant Pot immediately. Normally it is a chore to cook any food in the summer but this does not heat up the kitchen at all! We cooked corn on the cob, risotto, soups, air fried…the possibilities are endless. We didn’t buy one when our friends were getting them because we didn’t want another appliance and I’m kind of glad we waited for the air fryer addition! Both work awesome!" —redmoore1127

Price: $169.99 (originally $269.99).
40
Amazon
A 240-pack of unscented baby wipes for 41% off
Promising review: "Great value for money and really great for sensitive skin! Love that it’s plant-derived and fragrance-free." —Samantha Rose

Price:$8.68 (originally $14.67)
