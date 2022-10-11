Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A heated eye massager for up to 64% off with a ton of bells and whistles
2
A Roomba robot vacuum for 49% off (this is the best deal on record for this Roomba!)
3
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off — this has over 59,000 5-star ratings
4
A quiet Levoit air purifier for 30% off that'll remove airborne dust, allergens, smoke, pet dander, and more
5
A bento lunch box for up to 54% off
6
A massage gun for up to 72% off to give you sweet relief after a long workout...of chasing kids
7
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off to give you added peace of mind
8
Amazon
An EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon for $144 off
9
Amazon
And an EvenFlo *folding* stroller for 28% off to make going from stroller to car to wherever much MUCH easier
10
A set of four claw clips for up to 47% off
11
A popular Kitchenaid mini stand mixer for 32% off
12
Amazon
A set of four glass Star Wars Pyrex containers for 42% off
13
Leapfrog's 100 Words Book for 53% off that'll interact with budding scholars
14
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!) for 35% off
15
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A Baby Yoda night-light for 20% off
16
Amazon
Plus a Baby Yoda POP IT! toy for 41%
17
Amazon
Plus set of three jumbo coloring pads for 63% off
18
Amazon
Select Squishmallows for up to 56% off
19
Amazon
A super cozy, extra-large blanket for 20% off that'll assure EVERYONE gets some blanket
20
Amazon
And an outdoor home theater projector for 42% off that'll instantly make your weekly movie nights in your backyard so much more exciting. Bonus: It comes with a screen!
21
Amazon
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for 50% off because your baby woke you up at 3 a.m.
22
Or a reviewer-beloved Javy coffee concentrate for 20% off
23
A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for 50% off
24
Amazon
Up to 40% off select Crocs (including these tie-dye beauties) because your teen has been begging you for some
25
Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed
A dishwasher magnet for 51% off so your kid never again serves you toast on a dirty plate
26
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for 48% off
27
Amazon
Some eco-conscious Stasher reusable silicone bags that are up to 30% off
28
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 23% off
29
Amazon
A Magna-Tiles building set for 30% off
30
Amazon
Twister Ultimate for 32% off, a must-have for anyone with a large family
31
Amazon
15% off a portable heater designed to keep your little one nice and toasty, safely
32
Amazon
A coffee table for up to 24% off with storage baskets to store any clutter
33
Amazon
A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
34
Amazon
A Mickey Mouse Clubhouse magnetic responsibility chart for 50% off
35
Amazon
A 20-pack of magnetic cabinet locks for 55% off as a baby-proofing start
36
A pair of smart plugs for 35% off that'll let you use voice control with your Alexa or Google Home
37
A PowerDash carpet cleaner for 26% off that's sure to reverse years of sticky soda spills
38
A Ninja 7-in-1 indoor grill for 41% off
39
Plus an 11-in-1 Instant Pot Pro Crisp for $100
40
Amazon
A 240-pack of unscented baby wipes for 41% off