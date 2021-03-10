Parenting twins may mean double the love, but it’s also double the chaos.
At least, the twin parents of Twitter seem to think so. They’ve shared glimpses in to their lives with multiples, from competitive moments to double-teaming scheming.
Below, we’ve rounded up 24 funny and relatable tweets about having twins ― from parents and from those who don’t envy their challenges.
I could really use some carbon paper for all these goddamn forms I have to fill out twice. #twins— Christina Evans (@cakevans) September 2, 2014
My boy twin has speech delay and it can be difficult to understand him so I ask his twin sister what he’s saying and she never has a clue either so that whole twin connection thing is a fucking sham I want my money back— MumInBits (@MumInBits) July 1, 2020
My old boss had identical twin sons and kept a photo of only one of them in his wallet because, and I quote, "The other one looks the same." I think about that a lot.— 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) July 15, 2020
In case you are wondering how parenting twins is going... pic.twitter.com/P0pRCUS8Sf— Conz Preti (@conz) March 25, 2020
{Talking to my friend who just had twins}— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) June 16, 2018
HIM: It’s so much harder than just having one!
ME: Well sure, cuz you have to decide which will be the control and which will be the experimental.
HIM: What?
ME: What?
8 was crying & yelling over his maths and girl twin was crying & yelling because her dress was red not blue and boy twin was crying & yelling at the noise and we all cried & yelled for 25 minutes by which point the school day was done so we all stopped and ate ice cream— MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 22, 2020
Parenting twins is great - I'm simultaneously having a conversation about heart attacks & one about paper airplanes.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) October 24, 2017
My twin boys aren't overly competitive with each other, unless you count which of them can be the most annoying.— Christina Evans (@cakevans) September 14, 2016
Dear 3 year old twins, it's crazy when u both refuse to go to the bathroom and then 1 minute later fight about who gets to go first. Crazy.— Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) April 23, 2014
Raising Twins— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) July 25, 2020
Twin 1: *looking at an old photo album* Is this me?
Me: I literally have no idea.
In the weeks after my b/g twins were born they were tiny, skinny & bald and my then 4yo would ask “which one is this?” and I’d reply “which do you think?” and he’d say one of their names and I’d always say yes bc honestly just looking at their faces I didn’t have a clue either— MumInBits (@MumInBits) January 24, 2021
[Overheard from the other room]:— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) August 28, 2019
Twin A: See? My woodys happy right here in the front
Twin B: Yea! Look at MY happy woody!
Me: Sweet Jesus, what are they doing now?!? *goes to check*
[Finds them with their Toy Story pull-ups on correctly with woody in the front] Ohhhhh good
Mother at the park with twin three year olds, and a one year old in a stroller.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) August 9, 2020
To get from the car to the play area, she was loaded like a pack mule crossing the Himalayas.
Still trying to find sitter for weekend. Telling people I only have 2 kids. Plan to text from restaurant, "baby + twins sleeping upstairs."— Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) December 6, 2013
Are Cheez-Its really a food worth fight to the death over? Apparently to my twins the answer is yes.— SWT (@SWilderTaylor) October 28, 2010
[after having one kid then having twins]— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 28, 2020
wife: we should have sex
fibonacci: absolutely not
I never favored one twin over the other -- I dropped them both an equal number of times.— Christina Evans (@cakevans) July 15, 2018
Boy twin: *climbing stairs slowly, grinds to a halt half way up*— MumInBits (@MumInBits) January 9, 2020
Girl twin: mummy quick he ran out of battery!
One of my twins has stitches in her elbow. Resisting the urge to tug at them and see if the other twin flinches. #thatsjustscience— Nicole Leigh Shaw (@NicoleLeighShaw) February 27, 2014
Got my twins to touch and say, "Wonder Twin powers activate!" and "Shape of" and "Form of," but nothing happens. I think they're broken.— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) April 27, 2012
Twin 1: My fever was 101.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 8, 2018
Twin 2: Pfft, mine was WAY higher
Welcome to parenting twins: EVERYTHING IS A COMPETITION
My 12wk ultrasound was on #AprilFoolsday, so when I found out I was having twins, I was suspicious. It's been 10yrs & I'm still in denial about the whole thing, to be honest.— Christina Evans (@cakevans) April 1, 2019
My cousin was having twins, so she did the sensible thing and gave birth to one before midnight and one after midnight so that they could have separate birthdays— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) September 7, 2020
First woman that gave birth to twins was prolly like “????????”— sᴄᴏᴏʙ sᴀɪʙᴏᴛ (@BarkyBoogz) July 25, 2018