24 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Parenting Twins

"My twin boys aren't overly competitive with each other, unless you count which of them can be the most annoying."

Parenting twins may mean double the love, but it’s also double the chaos.

At least, the twin parents of Twitter seem to think so. They’ve shared glimpses in to their lives with multiples, from competitive moments to double-teaming scheming.

Below, we’ve rounded up 24 funny and relatable tweets about having twins ― from parents and from those who don’t envy their challenges.

