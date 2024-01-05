Parents Charged After 4-Year-Old Found Dead From Alleged Fentanyl Overdose In Motel

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The parents of a 4-year-old Washington girl, who allegedly died last week from overdosing on “rainbow fentanyl” pills, have been arrested in connection with her death.

Joseph Edward Walker, 30, and Judy Bribiescas, 39, were charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of their daughter, who was found overdosed in a motel room in Kennewick, Washington, reports CBS affiliate KEPR, citing court documents.

The motel in Kennewick, Washington, where a 4-year-old Washington girl was found overdosed on Dec. 27. Google Maps

Surveillance footage cited in the court documents showed Bribiescas walking into the motel room in Kennewick with their 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter on Dec. 27.

A spokesperson for the Kennewik Police Department told HuffPost that Walker was living with Bribiescas and her two children at the time of the incident, which violated a no-contact court order she had with him.

According to court documents, the couple’s son told investigators that his parents were in the bathroom, and police believe they were using drugs at the time.

Authorities believe the 4-year-old swallowed the fentanyl pills while her parents were in the bathroom and overdosed, according to the document.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Walker later handing the 4-year-old’s body to Bribiescas before fleeing the scene in his car.

Kennewick police responded to a report regarding a 4-year-old who had stopped breathing. When they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, police said in a statement. They said the 4-year-old was taken to to a local hospital, where she died.

According to the court documents, the girl had swallowed at least two fentanyl pills, and doctors found another pill stuck in her nose.

A Kennewick police spokesperson told HuffPost that the girl ingested “rainbow fentanyl” pills, which are colorful pills that look like candy. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has claimed the product is intentionally aimed at children, but drug experts say that is likely untrue.

Bribiescas was arrested following the incident, and Walker was arrested Thursday in Richland, Washington, police said.