A Parent's Guide To Addressing Race And Racism With Kids

How to help teach your children about activism, tolerance, morality, and violence against Black people through conversation, books and more.
9 Things Non-Black Parents Can Do In The Wake Of Police Brutality
Experts share their advice for teaching kids to fight systemic racism, now and at all times.
Caroline Bologna
How White Parents Can Talk To Their Kids About Race
Here's an age-by-age guide for white parents to addressing racism and privilege with their children.
Caroline Bologna
How To Talk To Kids About Racism And The George Floyd Protests
Conversations about race, privilege and police brutality are hard. Be open — and have a plan.
Catherine Pearson
How To Raise An Upstander
Experts share how parents can teach their children to stand up for others, especially bullied kids.
Caroline Bologna
10 Children's Books About Racism And Activism To Help Parents Educate Their Kids
Talking to kids about racial justice and police brutality isn't easy. Do it anyway.
Catherine Pearson
I'm Black. My Mom Is White. This Is The Talk We Had To Have About George Floyd's Killing.
"It is hard work to get her to see the world through my eyes, even when the facts are staring her right in the face ― or in the neighborhood where we both lived."
Kimberly J. Miller
25 Children's Books That Celebrate Differences
From race to religion to abilities and more.
Taylor Pittman
White Supremacists Still Exist. Here's What White Parents Can Do About It.
How to raise kids who stand up for what is right.
Caroline Bologna
11 Children's Books That Honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy
And his impact on the civil rights movement.
Taylor Pittman
How To Celebrate Black History With Your Kids All Year Round
Moving beyond Black History Month and beyond the classroom.
Caroline Bologna
