Too-Real Tweets About Parents Hiding From Their Kids

"Just enjoying a little me time. So, basically hiding from my family in the bathroom."

Sure, parenthood involves lots of love, laughter and joy. But it also involves tantrums, white lies, strange Google searches and perhaps most importantly, hiding.

The funny moms and dads of Twitter have long tweeted about their “alone time” hiding in closets, bathrooms, cars and beyond to get a break from the chaos of kids. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has only increased.

If you’re looking for some hiding spot inspiration, keep scrolling for 45 funny tweets from parents about their refuges of choice.

