27 Tweets About The Hilarity And Stress Of Preschool

Sending your child to preschool is a big milestone that brings many mixed emotions. It also comes with some new logistical challenges and frustrations.
From the endless forms and emails to the changing schedules and dynamics with other parents, there’s plenty for parents to vent about. And plenty of them turn to X (formerly Twitter) to lament and laugh.
Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about parents’ frustrations with their children’s preschools.
I make a mortgage-sized payment monthly to send my kid to preschool. Today, I have to pick him up early so they can close to then reopen an hour later for an art show where I can pay a second time to buy art my kid made while I paid for him to be there.— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) April 19, 2023
Me: So, what did you bring home from preschool today?!?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 16, 2018
3yo: *sneezes*
listen I respect teachers so much and you all deserve the world but also my step kid’s preschool teacher sent her home with a bar of soap, a tiny paper plate, and a plastic spoon with zero instructions and I know you guys are going through it but this is objectively hilarious— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) May 8, 2023
My son came from preschool wearing a sticker note to parents.— Walking Outside in Slippers (@WalkingOutside) November 13, 2015
Kinda impressed, kinda pissed they treat my son like produce. #momlife
Me before kids: I’m going to be a chill mom.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 28, 2022
Me now: Preschool is supposed to send photos from the day at 1pm, it’s is now 1:53pm and no photos have arrived, should I call 911?
The nurse sent an email saying half my kid’s preschool is out sick, so I blocked her because I don’t need that kind of negativity in my life— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 2, 2022
Every time the preschool director sends an email, there is always someone who doesn't understand "reply all" or who thinks the entire school needs to know that Jackson won't be able to attend the egg hunt.— Christina Crawford (some people call me Maurice) (@Xtina_Crawford) March 23, 2021
DON'T BE THAT PERSON
My daughter’s preschool class is having a thanksgiving gathering and I was put in charge of bringing in the peas. The email says to bring enough for twenty 4 year olds, so at some point in the next month, I’ll need to stop by a store and pick up zero cans of peas.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 18, 2019
Kicking myself I never invested in the construction paper industry with the amount of shit this kid brings home from preschool.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) April 15, 2014
Email from a competitive preschool:— Michelle Rapp (@kilnfiendpotter) June 5, 2023
Hello desperate parent,
This is a reminder that your child is number 4568502 on our wait-list. You probably forgot about this, and maybe fostered a small ember of hope. But this is a reminder that we and life laugh at your optimism.
Cheers!
The 3 hour length of preschool really is a cruel joke.— Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) September 23, 2021
What are preschool parent/teacher conferences for? To see if they’re failing finger painting?— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 1, 2022
Looking at my sons preschool calendar and I think probably my favorite part is how they randomly have days where they’re like “we actually don’t feel like having school this day for no reason.”— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 23, 2022
Why are there so many preschool emails, my child is 26 months old— Natalie Brown (@nataliekins) February 24, 2023
Preschool asked for a picture of each kid's mom.— Meg Hunter-Kilmer (@MegHunterKilmer) October 24, 2023
This is the weirdest thing they could possibly have done with it. pic.twitter.com/7rpuvYvtMo
*filling out preschool form*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 1, 2018
1st child: She knows all of the letters and numbers.
2nd child: He knows all of the colors.
3rd child: She knows all of the swear words.
*pulls into preschool parking lot to pick up 5-yr old*— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 1, 2014
*hears screaming from inside the building*
*pulls out, drives away*
Wrote a short piece of fiction today— meghan (@deloisivete) May 23, 2022
title: child’s favorite foods
medium: preschool registration forms
Note to self: If the preschool won't tell me the price without giving me a tour first, I can't afford it.— Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) March 5, 2020
I did not know you could be sick this many times in a row in such a short period of time, but preschool has taught me the limit does not exist.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 4, 2022
4-year-old: I'll be up late. I have homework— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 3, 2016
Me: You’re in preschool
4: I have to color in this whole picture
Me: I'll put on some coffee
today my daughter’s preschool teacher told me she was going to separate my kid and her bff because “they’re codependent and fall apart without each other.” like ok thanks mrs smith, where were you when I was dating in my twenties— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) May 16, 2023
me: what did you have for snack at preschool today?— meghan (@deloisivete) October 17, 2022
4yo: well it was a munching thing and it looked like a square taco but it wasn’t a chocolate cookie
me:
At least half of the emails that are sent from my kid’s preschool translate roughly to “do not engage in behavior that any reasonable person would consider reprehensible” (parking in handicap spaces, speeding through the adjacent alley, propping open the door to the street, etc)— Brian Wecht (@bwecht) June 6, 2019
Pre-kid me: “Preschool graduation ceremonies are so dumb what are they graduating from- naptime?”— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018: “DOWN IN FRONT, IF YOU MAKE ME MISS THIS PANORAMIC SHOT OF MY BABY’S SPECIAL DAY AS A SCHOLAR I WILL KILL YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY.”
My feelings about the other children in my kid’s preschool class are based entirely on whether their parents choose to reply all to emails— Jonathan Fine (@jonathanbfine) May 5, 2023
Pre-kid me: What’s the deal with pre-school graduations? Like why are all these parents being so extra, these kids are only 4??— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🖤 (@MacgyveringM22) May 24, 2019
Post-kid me: *ugly crying while videoing* Omg how precious is this, my firstborn is FUCKING GRADUATING FROM PRESCHOOL, IT’S THE END OF A DAMN ERA
