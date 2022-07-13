Shopping

If You're A Parent, You'll Want To Check Out These Amazing Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Savings on smart products for little ones and useful things to make life with the littles easier for you, too.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
amazon.com
54% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).
Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —SamPrice: $18.49 (originally $39.99)
2
Amazon
An Owlet Dream Sock for 37% off
It'll monitor your baby throughout the night, giving you enough peace of mind and letting *YOU* sleep soundly, even when your baby is alllll the way in their nursery.

Promising review: "The Owlet Dream Sock is game changer and is worth every penny! My wife and I are new parents and we would constantly check on our baby. Are they sleeping okay? Is he breathing? This sock has given us a peace of mind and sleep! I love that you get live readings from the palm of your hand. I’m really happy with this product because it does exactly what it is meant to do. It tracks and monitors my baby’s heart rate, oxygen levels while sleeping, and you know exactly how long and how many times they woke up. My baby has not been able to kick off the sock. The sensor itself is very easy to swap out as well. The app is simple and easy to navigate. I had the sensor off for a few minutes and the dock played a musical tone to alert me it couldn’t find the baby’s reading. The alert is very soothing, it plays a musical chime. You can easily turn off the dock from the phone app. I would highly recommend this for a peace of mind for your newborn, especially for new parents." —MarielliPrice: $188.30+ (originally $299)
3
Amazon
A starter swaddle for 22% off that's gonna safely keep your newborn cozy and help them drift off to dreamland
Promising review: "A swaddle that has it all! This is our third baby, and I now know how much swaddling can affect baby's sleep (and parent’s sleep!). I love this swaddle. I love that you can swaddle legs out, and when you do so you secure the bottom with little snaps that don’t make any noise when you have to diaper change. I feel like the price point is very reasonable. and it doesn’t hurt that you can get it in two days with Prime and can be on your way to better sleep!" —Steph

Price: $27.99+ (originally $35.99+)
4
amazon.com
A play tent for 24% off that's big enough for parents to fit inside
Promising review: "Buy this now! It’s incredibly fun for pretend play. It’s very durable and made well. We spent a long time looking for something neutral that could be decorated seasonally. Also, two adults and a toddler fit comfortably inside. We love it!" —Kaley
Price: $75.98+ (originally $99.99+)
5
Amazon
An Echo Dot designed for kids
Promising review: "I love this Panda Echo Dot for Kids. It's super easy to use. The kids version is nice because if they tell it to play a song that is really not appropriate for them then Alexa will tell them "Sorry, I can't play you this song because it contains explicit material." This also is educational. They can ask any math problems, solar system questions, history, literally anything you would Google. It will read bedtime stories, tell jokes, can be used as an alarm clock to wake them before school and be used as an intercom!! So, if you have a main Echo/Alexa type system within the home, you could use it to talk to your child in the other room, upstairs/downstairs, tell them to get out of bed and come to breakfast for school or whatever works for you. I thought that was a really cool feature. We love keeping music going in the home all the time, so it's been a mood lifter here." —April B.
Price: $24.99 (originally $59.99)
6
Amazon
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 25% off
Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.
Price: $13.50+ (originally $16.88)
7
Amazon
A complete Little Tikes playground for 32% off
Promising review: "This is even better in person and solid as a rock! I searched for play sets during this quarantine and none of them seemed substantial enough until I found this one. I was eager to buy as the price was great and it’s Little Tikes. It is the most beautiful and most sturdy play set I have ever seen in person. All other play sets now look like garbage to me. This is amazing. Thank you Amazon and Little Tikes. I’m so happy we squeezed in this order before it sold out again. My 4-year-old twins love it and it's huge so they can grow into it for years. Way worth it!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $1,118.99 (originally $1,642.29)
8
Amazon
A bedside bassinet for 45% off you can place right beside the bed to keep your little one safe and snug
Promising review: "This bassinet is everything I hoped it would be. It’s so easy for me to see her and get her out in the middle of the night for feedings. I was scared to co-sleep with our baby in our bed so this allows us to still have her very near to us and is also safer because she is still in her own space. I have had this for about two months now and I highly recommend it. We are very happy with the product." —Marcella

Price:$143.99 (originally $259.99.99; available in two colors)
9
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 28% off
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$169.64 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)
10
Amazon
A long-range Babysense baby monitor for 25% off
Promising review: "It's perfect for both day and night. I love the split screen option so I that I can watch both of my kids at the same time. It has really given me peace of mind having this monitor. My two favorite things about this monitor are that it doesn't need Wi-Fi to run—which makes it much safer against anyone that may hack it, and I can talk to my kids through it instead of constantly disturbing them to check on them." —Vee

Price:$119.99 (originally $159.99)
11
Amazon
A KidKraft Wooden Play Kitchen for 15% off t
Promising review: "I love this product! It's so stinking cute and very modern-looking. My son loves that he can get ice from the ice maker, the sink lights up and makes noise, and he loves the stove top. And for price it's so worth it — especially since it came with veggies and pots and all that! I highly recommend downloading the Bilt app that it shows on the instructions because that made it way easier to build! The ONLY thing that was hard was one of the back panels didn't line up so I ended up cutting it down, but still 5 stars cause its amazing! —Rachael

Price:$169.99 (originally $199.99)
12
Amazon
A fairy finder jar for 55% off that'll have little ones convinced that fairies live in their own home
Promising review: "My 6-year old loves this fairy finder! I was worried she would lose interest or find the fairies too quickly but she hasn’t! She brings it with us when we go out to try and catch new ones. Very cute toy. The app gave me (mom) a bit of trouble but once I figured it out it’s been fine. Great toy that encourages physical activity & imagination. Highly recommend!" —Kristen Connaughton

Price:$17.99 (originally $39.99)
13
Amazon
A floating shelf for 20% off
Promising review: "It's a beautiful and modern shelf for our new nursery. Perfect for holding books and toys." —Vitality

Price:$21.51+ (originally $26.89+; available in three sizes)
14
Amazon
A splurge-worthy rechargeable laser tag set for 20% off
The set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The cool LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot, aka tagged. Play with up to four teams and eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.Promising review: "Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. My family loves these guns. Last weekend we literally ran around the house and through the woods for two hours playing with these laser guns. There is a stealth mode which is great for hiding and surprise attacks. Pro advice: While you're running, hit the butt of the handle against your thigh to reload. We set our sensors for 15 lives, and that lasted for about 20–30 min per each game. Great family fun, and you can play during the day or night." —Steve Austin

Price:$199.99 (originally $249.99)
15
Amazon
A kids' Fire tablet with a kid-proof case for 50% off
Promising review: "We love our tablet. My son is three years old and loves all the videos and games — all educational! I get to set it up to where it’s age-appropriate items and I can also switch profiles to mine and do things on my profile. Pretty great device and he can play on some apps without WiFi! Bigger plus. Great purchase." —Alyssa

Price:$69.99 (originally $139.99; available in three colors)
16
Amazon
A moody reversible octopus plush for 30% off
Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter who absolutely adores this little octopus. She prefers the 'grumpy' side which is just as cute as the happy side. It's easy to turn inside out and keeps its shape. Also, I was happily surprised it is larger than I thought. Definitely worth 5 stars!" —EmilyT

Price: $10.49 (originally $15; available in tons of colors)
17
Amazon
A Roomba robot vacuum for 40% off
Promising review: "This was a life-changing purchase for me. I bought it on an Amazon Prime Day and it has been worth every penny. I have two kids and four cats and this thing picks up all the fur and spilled stuff. It makes random patterns but seems to get everything. I set it to run once a day and it is so nice to come home to a clean floor each day. It does carpet and linoleum just as well. My favorite thing is that it runs over rugs in the bathroom without moving them, but it cleans them really well. It is amazing!!" —micfen

Price:$179.99 (originally $299.99)
18
Amazon
Or a *super quiet* cordless vacuum cleaner for 30% off
Promising review: "This is quiet and smart. My old vacuum cleaner was too noisy, and my baby is very sensitive to sound. This vacuum cleaner is very quiet. Every time she falls asleep and I clean the carpet, she stays asleep. It's small and light. There are also beautiful lights. So I won’t worry about the room being too bright for the baby to sleep. The lamp that comes with the vacuum cleaner just lets me see where the dirt is. There are many heads in the box. Since my baby often loses hair after giving birth, I have a short head that can clean the bed. Charging is also very convenient, I no longer have to drag a long cable to and fro. After I got this vacuum cleaner, I threw out my old one without hesitation. Technology is great." —Dibulido

Price:$244.94+ (originally $349.99; available in two styles)
19
Amazon
An Osmo Little Genius starter kit for up to 31% off
Promising review: "Got this for my 4-year-old niece who is glued to her iPad. I wanted her to have a more active way to play with it. Osmo's Little Genius fits the bill. So far she's loving the squiggles and ABC games, and I like that it takes action OFF the screen to play. Also nice that it kinda bridges a gap between kiddo's desire to draw/write and the fined tuned motor skills necessary to do so that don't come along til later. The pieces all seem well constructed and durable. Just a matter of keeping them in the little containers Osmo provides." —Laura Liebman

Price:$54.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPad and Fire and with four or six games)
20
Amazon
A pack of Lansinoh breast milk storage bags for 33% off
Just run these bags under warm water to thaw out the milk. Lay them flat to store in the freezer, and make sure to squeeze the air out of the bag before sealing shut.

Promising review: "These are great! I love that they’re double sealed so your milk doesn’t leak through, and the write-on tab makes it easy to sort as I freeze my milk. They store flat, so you can store and sort them easily into gallon baggies. I originally got these in a registry box, and loved them. They’re the best ones I’ve gotten to try, so I ordered this whole box! They’re separated into four bags of 25, so if I don’t manage to use all of them I can donate to someone who can use them!" —Mom24Monsters

Price:$8.49 (originally $12.69; available in two sizes and packs of 50, 75, 100, and 200)
21
Amazon
A nursery rocker and storage ottoman for 20% off
Promising review: "Love love love!!! It is so perfect for our little girl's room. I was a bit nervous after I purchased it because of the size — thought it might be too small but it is certainly not! It is the perfect size! The glide is smooth and the storage ottoman is a bonus." —Madison Keith Sensing

Price:$479.99+ (originally $599; available in three colors)
22
Amazon
Talking Point, a family card game for 20% off
Promising review: "We have three boys; five, 14, and 17 and believe it or not these cards work perfectly to get conversation flowing among all of us. The first card was pulled and I started learning things about my children that I didn't know. The most surprising thing was that my teenagers enjoy this. They actually WANT to sit at the dinner table and talk to their parents! Anyone with teenage boys knows that getting them to talk can be such a challenge sometimes. The cards are written in such a way that the 5-year-old can chime in with his own perspective, which is great because he often gets unintentionally left out of the conversation. He really enjoys getting his turn and having his ideas genuinely listened to." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.98 (originally $29.97)
23
red microwave
A retro countertop microwave for 28% off that has a *child lock*
Promising review: "I love my microwave, it’s so pretty! I never thought I would say that about a microwave lol. This is a decent size microwave that will fit a large dinner plate. The dials are simple and easy to use! If you have younger kids that you allow to use the microwave, this one is pretty easy. I love it, it's such an eye catcher in my kitchen and I get lots of compliments." —J. Skym

Price:$114.98 (originally $159.99; available in six colors)
24
Amazon
The best-selling Baby Einstein aquarium crib soother for 33% off
Promising review: "I have a three-week-old son and I figured I'd try this out and see what happened. This is one of the few things we own that REALLY gets his attention, when he goes down for bed he will intently watch this until it lulls him to sleep. I have a feeling he's gonna love this thing for years to come. Sound quality is good, and I've come to enjoy the white noise myself! Crib light is a very nice touch for us and I use it frequently for diaper changes or to just look at him through the night. Oh and because the strap is so adjustable and versatile it fits on our Arms Reach Co-sleeper bassinet. Love it!!" —Katarina

Price: $31.99 (originally $47.99)
25
amazon.com
A pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones for 55% off
Promising review: "These headphones really surprised when they arrived. I was skeptical because of their mid price point, but they truly compare to my higher end headphones and I find myself grabbing these instead, especially when I have to wear them for extended periods of time during my online meetings.The plush cushioning on the ears makes them comfortable for hours. While others squeeze my head, I can barely feel these while wearing them. They are lightweight compared to most headphones but they are substantial as you listen to your favorite tunes. The bass and sound quality is impressive for this price point. Most importantly, callers on the other line said they could hear me clearly, even when I was in loud surroundings. I have used these on and off for 30+ hours without needing a charge! And when you do, they charge within a few minutes. I highly recommend these for someone looking for great quality without breaking the bank." —Tmac

Price:$68 (originally $248; also available in black)
26
Amazon
A low loft bed for 24% off that'll maximize space
Promising review: "This bed is so beautiful! My 4-year-old is obsessed! He was actually begging to go to bed after we set it up. I'm overall very pleased with my purchase and would 100% recommend." —Ashley

Price:$340.91 (originally $449.21; available in three frame colors)
27
Amazon
An adjustable baby carriage for 17% off
Promising review: "I am very happy with the purchase of this stroller. It's very easy to assemble. This comes with a bassinet for a baby and a chair for a toddler, and a rain/mosquito cover." —Maria

Price:$399+ (originally $599; available in three colors)
28
Amazon
Or a convertible stroller for 30% off
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stroller! It was super easy to put together and it is very sturdy. Our baby used to hate walks but being able to lay in the bassinet made them enjoyable. Once she started hating the walks in the bassinet we switched to the seat and now she gets upset if we DON'T take her out lol! I would absolutely recommend this stroller, especially to first time parents like us who are not sure what to get. Saying that only because we got a different stroller before baby was born and using it on a few walks quickly learned that it is not good at all. Got this one afterwards and it is perfect!" —Cristina Koval

Price:$329.99 (originally $469.99; available in five colors)
29
Amazon
An Instant Pot Dutch Oven for 34% off
It cooks up to six servings of food and allows for exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get when cooking on a stovetop.

Promising review: "I just got my new Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven and I love it! It’s a great deal compared to other name-brand Dutch ovens and I love the versatility of it. My first meal I made in it was boeuf bourguignon and I was able to do it all right there without using the stove or oven (and it turned out amazing), but I could use it in the stove or in the oven if I want to! It has precise settings to sauté, sear, slow-cook, braise, and keep warm, and it’s great that I can set it and walk away and not have to worry about it cooking too long like I would in the oven, since it goes to 'keep warm' when it’s done. It comes with nice silicone handles, a silicone mat, and a recipe book with really tasty-looking recipes. To top it off, it came in a really cool box." —Ashley

Price:$151.99 (originally $229.95; select colors on sale)
30
instagram.com
An alcohol-free hand sanitizer for 40% off
Promising review: "By far my favorite hand sanitizer! Was gifted the brand at my baby shower and have purchased it ever since. After use your hands actually feel like you’ve just washed them. Doesn’t dry your skin out." —Brittney Carriagn

Price:$17.95 (originally $29.94)
31
Amazon
A Pop2Play foldable indoor slide for up to 30% off
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 pounds.

Promising review: "We just received our slide, and it took less than five minutes to get it out of the box and set it up. Super easy and convenient with two little girls waiting to see what was inside the box! My girls (3.5 & 1.5) got on this slide immediately after opening it up, and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight. I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it, and when it was time to go to bed, it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage if you want it out of the way. Very happy with our purchase!" —Amanda Sobol

Price:$20.99+(originally $29.99+; available in two styles)
32
Amazon
A Nouhaus massage chair and ottoman for 20% off
This chair won the Red Dot Award for its “Incomparable Functionality and Aesthetic." It's designed with four rollers that knead your neck, back, and thighs. You can choose a full body massage or focus on a specific area. Speed can be controlled, as well as percussive, straight roll, and circular kneading patterns – or a mix of all. There are also on/off airbags to massage your hips and glutes. This is...so much to take in.

Promising review: "This was the single most expensive item I've ever bought besides a car. This chair is a 10 out of 10. I can move it with not much effort. It looks absolutely beautiful in any room. It's comfortable even when it's not massaging. I look forward to a massage at the end of a hard day's work with a drink in my hand. If you have the money get this chair it feels amazing. This is comfort that pays for itself!" —R.

Price:$1,999.99 (originally $2,499.99; available in five colors)
33
amazon.com
A set of hidden magnetic locks for 52% off that install in seconds
The set comes with 12 locks (with strong 3M double-sided tape on the back) and two keys.

Promising review: "These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby, and those ones are all broken. I was dreading installing new ones and saw these. They literally go on in seconds, the bracket means it lines up perfectly, and the adhesive is strong! My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals, and I put one on the trash door, so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win. I also love that you can 'turn' them off and on, so when my kids are bigger, we can flip the switch, but if little kids were visiting, we could put them back on."Joseph J. Krakker

Price:$23.99 (originally $49.99)
34
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
35
amazon.com
A slim profile Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35%
Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

Price:$119 (originally $183.95)
36
Amazon
A Casper mattress for 20% off
It's made with a level of perforated breathable foam that increases airflow and circulates more air so you don't get hot at night. And the durable foam base is made to prevent sinking and sagging.

Promising review: "We bought a Casper two years ago and have loved it. We decided to get another for the guest room because one or the other of us occasionally chases the other to that room (snoring, restless. Wait'll 'til YOU get old). I think the new mattress is ever so slightly firmer than the old one and my husband prefers it. This could simply be a result of two years of use. I like the old one better. Either is still the best we've ever slept on and way cheaper than those $2000+ ones we used to buy at a mattress store. My only complaint is these mattresses are heavy and they have no handles, but that is the nature of the beast." —chippers

Price:$396+ (originally $495+; available in six sizes)
37
amazon.com
A bubble machine for 40% off
Promising review: "This is so much easier than giving your kids bubbles only to have them spill all over their clothes and the ground. It is truly a 'set it and forget it' item that provides hours of entertainment, even for a little ones! Such a great investment." —Allison A.

Price:$23.98 (originally $39.99)
38
Amazon
A pack of wool dryer balls for 15% off

Promising review: "I could not resist ordering these — they are too cute! You get six wool dryer balls and each has a different animal face (my favorite being the one that looks like a koala). They are well made and come in a cloth bag to keep in; however, I plan to just leave mine in the dryer full time so I don't have to think about it.

On the back of the card it tells you how they source their wool and that the dryer balls are made by Nepal Artisans; I thought that was a nice touch rather than just getting something from a random factory in China. Since they are nicely packaged, they would also be a great addition to a housewarming gift basket.

They are so cute you might look forward to doing laundry! I am glad I found these so I won't have to spend money on dryer sheets anymore!" —JKGetts

Price: $27.97 (originally $32.99; available in four styles)

39
Amazon
An Ubbi steel diaper pail for 28% off
Promising review: "A must-have baby item! This thing is the best. I tell people it’s up there in terms of my most important baby purchase. Good quality, contains odors, and works with a variety of replacement bags. Plus I think this one is more attractive than any other diaper pale on the market. The gray color is soft and subtle." —Danielle M.

Price:$57.22 (originally $79.99; available in 14 colors)
40
Amazon
A 12' 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool for 22% off
Promising review: " 🌞Summer fun🌞I have 4 boys and they had a blast sliding and gliding around! The water was hooked up before I could unroll it, my kids were that excited! You need to blow up the outter ring so the sprinkler sprays and it does create a little 'pool' that you can lounge in." —LuckyPumpkins

Price:$117.22 (originally $149.99)
41
Amazon
An electric nasal aspirator for 52% off

Promising review: "There are three silicone tips, three different levels of suction, and I love that it plays songs and has colored lighting to distract babe and prevent upset. I love that it comes in a storage box and it was really easy to clean out. USB charger so no batteries needed, this is all around a great product and for the price it definitely can beat out other far more expensive options out there on the market." —Katheryn M.

Price: $23.99 (originally $49.99)

42
Amazon
A daily closet organizer for 39% off
Promising review: "I love this for picking out clothes for the entire week for our little boy so we aren’t scrambling around at night to get things together for the next day. It’s sturdy and I love that there are two different ways to hang this on the closet rail. It also has side pockets you can store other things in!" —Carissa Brown

Price:$15.34+ (originally $24.99+; available in four colors)
43
Amazon
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 55% off
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

Price:$44.99+ (originally $79.97+; available in four colors)
44
Amazon
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 30% off
Promising review: "Samsung Frame does exactly as it’s intended! I have been busy finding high res art from the Met museum, Google arts and culture, etc, all for free! Downloaded files to a USB and saved to the TV. The Frame will customize a matte to wrap around each painting regardless of the dimensions and the matte colors can be changed. Artwork can be set to shuffle, and rotates once every three minutes (or five, ten, fifteen, etc) minutes. Love this feature. It’s obviously expensive for a TV but I hate having a huge black rectangle on my wall. Worth the premium if you want a nice look and feel to the room. As long as the TV detects motion it will turn on, and adjust lighting via sensor so it’s not a glowing TV but dim like real art — on a sunny day it can pass as art. On cloudy day/evening it does glow slightly but I’m fine with that! TV has 6 GB of storage so start collecting art!" —Harry

Price: $979.99 for a 55-inch (originally $1,397.99; available in multiple sizes and frame styles)
