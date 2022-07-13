If You’re A Parent, You’ll Want To Check Out These Amazing Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
54% off a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).
An Owlet Dream Sock for 37% off
A starter swaddle for 22% off that's gonna safely keep your newborn cozy and help them drift off to dreamland
A play tent for 24% off that's big enough for parents to fit inside
An Echo Dot designed for kids
A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 25% off
A complete Little Tikes playground for 32% off
A bedside bassinet for 45% off you can place right beside the bed to keep your little one safe and snug
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 28% off
A long-range Babysense baby monitor for 25% off
A KidKraft Wooden Play Kitchen for 15% off t
A fairy finder jar for 55% off that'll have little ones convinced that fairies live in their own home
A floating shelf for 20% off
A splurge-worthy rechargeable laser tag set for 20% off
A kids' Fire tablet with a kid-proof case for 50% off
A moody reversible octopus plush for 30% off
A Roomba robot vacuum for 40% off
Or a *super quiet* cordless vacuum cleaner for 30% off
An Osmo Little Genius starter kit for up to 31% off
A pack of Lansinoh breast milk storage bags for 33% off
A nursery rocker and storage ottoman for 20% off
Talking Point, a family card game for 20% off
red microwave
A retro countertop microwave for 28% off that has a *child lock*
The best-selling Baby Einstein aquarium crib soother for 33% off
A pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones for 55% off
A low loft bed for 24% off that'll maximize space
An adjustable baby carriage for 17% off
Or a convertible stroller for 30% off
An Instant Pot Dutch Oven for 34% off
An alcohol-free hand sanitizer for 40% off
A Pop2Play foldable indoor slide for up to 30% off
A Nouhaus massage chair and ottoman for 20% off
A set of hidden magnetic locks for 52% off that install in seconds
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
A slim profile Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 35%
A Casper mattress for 20% off
A bubble machine for 40% off
A pack of wool dryer balls for 15% off
An Ubbi steel diaper pail for 28% off
A 12' 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool for 22% off
An electric nasal aspirator for 52% off
A daily closet organizer for 39% off
A Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for up to 55% off
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV for 30% off