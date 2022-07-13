If You’re A Parent, You’ll Want To Check Out These Amazing Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

A pack of wool dryer balls for 15% off

Promising review: "I could not resist ordering these — they are too cute! You get six wool dryer balls and each has a different animal face (my favorite being the one that looks like a koala). They are well made and come in a cloth bag to keep in; however, I plan to just leave mine in the dryer full time so I don't have to think about it.

On the back of the card it tells you how they source their wool and that the dryer balls are made by Nepal Artisans; I thought that was a nice touch rather than just getting something from a random factory in China. Since they are nicely packaged, they would also be a great addition to a housewarming gift basket.

They are so cute you might look forward to doing laundry! I am glad I found these so I won't have to spend money on dryer sheets anymore!" —JKGetts





Price: $27.97 (originally $32.99; available in four styles)