Style & Beauty

All The Craziest Looks From Paris Couture Fashion Week

Including one look that gives "house of Dior" a whole new meaning.

In case you hadn’t heard (or are not following Celine Dion on Instagram), haute couture fashion houses brought the heat to an already overwhelmingly hot Paris from June 30 to July 4.

It was, as expected, an impressive array of intricately detailed gowns, supermodel sightings, and a whole lot of ruffles. But the week-long showing from iconic design houses like Dior, Givenchy and Jean-Paul Gaultier also delivered some truly wild looks.

There were giant hats and oversized jackets, heaps of neon and, at the Dior show, a model wearing ― yes ― a literal house.

Behold, 42 of the craziest looks from Paris Fashion Week.

Christian Dior
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior show on July 1, 2019.
Schiaparelli
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli show on July 1, 2019.
Schiaparelli
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli show on July 1, 2019.
Schiaparelli
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli show on July 1, 2019.
Giambattista Valli
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli show on July 1, 2019.
Maticevski
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Maticevski show on July 2, 2019.
Maticevski
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Maticevski show on July 2, 2019.
Maticevski
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Maticevski show on July 2, 2019.
Rami Kadi
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Rami Kadi show on July 2, 2019.
Antonio Ortega
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Antonio Ortega show on July 2, 2019.
Antonio Ortega
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Antonio Ortega show on July 2, 2019.
Antonio Ortega
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Antonio Ortega show on July 2, 2019.
Giorgio Armani Prive
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive show on July 2, 2019.
Celia Kritharioti
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti show on July 2, 2019.
Celia Kritharioti
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Celia Kritharioti show on July 2, 2019.
Julien Fournie
Foc Kan via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Julien Fournie show on July 2, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Foc Kan via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
SAVIKO via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Valentino
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on July 3, 2019.
Guo Pei
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on July 3, 2019.
Guo Pei
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on July 3, 2019.
Guo Pei
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
Models walk the runway during the Guo Pei show on July 3, 2019.
Guo Pei
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on July 3, 2019.
Guo Pei
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on July 3, 2019.
Zuhair Murad
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad show on July 3, 2019.
RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp show on July 3, 2019.
Yanina Couture
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Yanina Couture show on July 3, 2019.
Yanina Couture
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Yanina Couture show on July 3, 2019.
Viktor & Rolf
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf show on July 3, 2019.
