All The Craziest Looks From Paris Couture Fashion Week

In case you hadn’t heard (or are not following Celine Dion on Instagram), haute couture fashion houses brought the heat to an already overwhelmingly hot Paris from June 30 to July 4.

It was, as expected, an impressive array of intricately detailed gowns, supermodel sightings, and a whole lot of ruffles. But the week-long showing from iconic design houses like Dior, Givenchy and Jean-Paul Gaultier also delivered some truly wild looks.

There were giant hats and oversized jackets, heaps of neon and, at the Dior show, a model wearing ― yes ― a literal house.

Behold, 42 of the craziest looks from Paris Fashion Week.