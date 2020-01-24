Style & Beauty

The Paris Couture Fashion Week Looks That We NEED Someone To Get Married In

But you have to be very rich to afford these gowns and suits from Dior, Chanel and Givenchy.

When it comes to obsessing over beautiful clothing we can’t afford, nothing holds a candle to Paris Couture Fashion Week.

As if the concept of a regular fashion week doesn’t feel enough out of reach, a couture week sees those beautifully made clothes and raises the stakes with impeccable attention to detail, couture craftsmanship and countless hours of work to create the wearable pieces of art that walk down the runway each season.

And we want to wear them all. To our own hypothetical weddings and to yours.

It’s impossible to pick just one favorite amongst the ruffled gowns, structured suiting and ethereal red carpet shoo-ins, but we’ll be dreaming about the entire Givenchy show for years to come.

Check out 28 of the most breathtaking moments from the latest Paris couture shows below.

Dior
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Dior haute couture spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2020.
Ralph & Russo
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ralph & Russo haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 20.
Ralph & Russo
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ralph & Russo haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Antonio Grimaldi
Aurelien Meunier via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Antonio Grimaldi haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 20.
Schiaparelli
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 20.
Iris Van Herpen
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Iris Van Herpen haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 20.
Georges Chakra
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Georges Chakra haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 20.
Georges Chakra
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Georges Chakra haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Georges Chakra
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Georges Chakra haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Chanel
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Chanel haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 21.
Alexandre Vauthier
Foc Kan via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Alexandre Vauthier haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 21.
Stephane Rolland
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Stephane Holland haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 21.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 21.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Givenchy
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Valentino
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 22.
Valentino
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Valentino
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Zuhair Murad
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 22.
Elie Saab
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Elie Saab haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 22.
Elie Saab
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Elie Saab haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
Ziad Nakad
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ziad Nakad haute couture spring/summer 2020 show on Jan. 22.
Ziad Nakad
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ziad Nakad haute couture spring/summer 2020 show.
