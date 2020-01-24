When it comes to obsessing over beautiful clothing we can’t afford, nothing holds a candle to Paris Couture Fashion Week.

As if the concept of a regular fashion week doesn’t feel enough out of reach, a couture week sees those beautifully made clothes and raises the stakes with impeccable attention to detail, couture craftsmanship and countless hours of work to create the wearable pieces of art that walk down the runway each season.

And we want to wear them all. To our own hypothetical weddings and to yours.

It’s impossible to pick just one favorite amongst the ruffled gowns, structured suiting and ethereal red carpet shoo-ins, but we’ll be dreaming about the entire Givenchy show for years to come.

Check out 28 of the most breathtaking moments from the latest Paris couture shows below.