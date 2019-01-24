Designers showed their spring/summer 2019 couture collections in Paris this week, making us fall in love with fashion all over again.

There was the Viktor & Rolf show, which featured an array of extremely oversized, meme-worthy gowns, and the Iris van Herpen show, which saw models walk the runway in surreal contoured dresses and 3D-printed facial jewelry. Balmain, led by Olivier Rousteing, also showed its first couture collection in 16 years.

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld transformed the inside of the Grand Palais into a lush Italian villa, where models strutted down the runway in feminine dresses and tailored suits embellished with feathers, flowers and sequins. The show’s couture bride was dressed in a sparkling bathing suit complete with matching swim cap and glittering veil.

If these shows are any indication of what’s to come during Fashion Month, we’re in for a treat. But until that kicks off next week, feast your eyes on some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the most recent couture shows: