Designers showed their spring/summer 2019 couture collections in Paris this week, making us fall in love with fashion all over again.
There was the Viktor & Rolf show, which featured an array of extremely oversized, meme-worthy gowns, and the Iris van Herpen show, which saw models walk the runway in surreal contoured dresses and 3D-printed facial jewelry. Balmain, led by Olivier Rousteing, also showed its first couture collection in 16 years.
At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld transformed the inside of the Grand Palais into a lush Italian villa, where models strutted down the runway in feminine dresses and tailored suits embellished with feathers, flowers and sequins. The show’s couture bride was dressed in a sparkling bathing suit complete with matching swim cap and glittering veil.
Then there was the Valentino show, a stunning display of both couture craftsmanship and diversity that moved some people to tears. More than 30 black models, including icon Naomi Campbell, walked the runway in Pierpaolo Piccioli’s gorgeous designs. Campbell called the show a “historic moment,” while blogger Susie Bubble praised the casting as a “triumph of the highest order.”
If these shows are any indication of what’s to come during Fashion Month, we’re in for a treat. But until that kicks off next week, feast your eyes on some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the most recent couture shows:
Valentino
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on Jan. 23.
Valentino
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on Jan. 23.
Valentino
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on Jan. 23.
Valentino
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Valentino show on Jan. 23.
Guo Pei
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on Jan. 23.
Guo Pei
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on Jan. 23.
Guo Pei
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Guo Pei show on Jan. 23.
Balmain
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Balmain show on Jan. 23.
Balmain
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Balmain show on Jan. 23.
Balmain
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Balmain show on Jan. 23.
Zuhair Murad
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad show on Jan. 23.
Zuhair Murad
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad show on Jan. 23.
Zuhair Murad
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad show on Jan. 23.
Zuhair Murad
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Zuhair Murad show on Jan. 23.
Viktor & Rolf
Victor Boyko via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf show on Jan. 23.
Viktor & Rolf
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf show on Jan. 23.
Viktor & Rolf
Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Viktor & Rolf show on Jan. 23.
Elie Saab
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab show on Jan. 23.
Elie Saab
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab show on Jan. 23.
Elie Saab
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Elie Saab show on Jan. 23.
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show on Jan. 23.
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show on Jan. 23.
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier show on Jan. 23.
Givenchy
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Givenchy show on Jan. 22.
Givenchy
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Givenchy show on Jan. 22.
Alexis Mabille
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Alexis Mabille show on Jan. 22.
Chanel
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Chanel couture show on Jan. 22.
Chanel
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Chanel couture show on Jan. 22.
Chanel
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Chanel couture show on Jan. 22.
Alexandre Vauthier
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier couture show on Jan. 22.
Armani Privé
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé couture show on Jan. 22.
Armani Privé
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Privé couture show on Jan. 22.
Iris Van Herpen
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Iris van Herpen show on Jan. 21.
Iris Van Herpen
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Iris van Herpen show on Jan. 21.
Iris Van Herpen
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Iris van Herpen show on Jan. 21.
Iris Van Herpen
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Iris van Herpen show on Jan. 21.
Christian Dior
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior couture show on Jan. 21.
Christian Dior
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior couture show on Jan. 21.
Christian Dior
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior couture show on Jan. 21.
Ralph & Russo
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo couture show on Jan. 21.
Ralph & Russo
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo couture show on Jan. 21.
Ralph & Russo
Francois Durand via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo couture show on Jan. 21.
Giambattista Valli
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli couture show on Jan. 21.
Giambattista Valli
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli couture show on Jan. 21.
Giambattista Valli
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli couture show on Jan. 21.
Azzaro
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Azzaro couture show on Jan. 21.
Azzaro
Kay-Paris Fernandes via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Azzaro couture show on Jan. 21.
Schiaparelli
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli couture show on Jan. 21.
Schiaparelli
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli couture show on Jan. 21.
Schiaparelli
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli couture show on Jan. 21.