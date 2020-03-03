Another fashion month has come and gone, leaving in its wake a harsh reminder that ’80s fashion isn’t going anywhere and a more welcome reminder that neither is the power suit.

In Paris, the site of the final fashion fêtes of the month, things looked a little different than they did stateside. Sure, there were big shoulders and metallics, but also the coziest sweater set at Altuzarra, the perfect veil to avoid talking politics with your family at Comme des Garçons and a NSFW bridal moment courtesy of Vivienne Westwood and Bella Hadid.

Off the runway, our sights were set on power prints couple Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby, too-cool-for-school Timothee Chalamet and Janelle Monae and uh, North West.

The outfits were chic, elegant and just plain cool ― things we could see ourselves wearing, if only we had unlimited funds and could fit into high fashion’s narrow view of what bodies should look like.

Check out our must-see looks from Paris Fashion Week below.