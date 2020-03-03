Style & Beauty

The Chicest Outfits From Paris Fashion Week 2020

The best on- and off-runway moments from fashion month's final fête.

Another fashion month has come and gone, leaving in its wake a harsh reminder that ’80s fashion isn’t going anywhere and a more welcome reminder that neither is the power suit.

In Paris, the site of the final fashion fêtes of the month, things looked a little different than they did stateside. Sure, there were big shoulders and metallics, but also the coziest sweater set at Altuzarra, the perfect veil to avoid talking politics with your family at Comme des Garçons and a NSFW bridal moment courtesy of Vivienne Westwood and Bella Hadid.

Off the runway, our sights were set on power prints couple Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby, too-cool-for-school Timothee Chalamet and Janelle Monae and uh, North West.

The outfits were chic, elegant and just plain cool ― things we could see ourselves wearing, if only we had unlimited funds and could fit into high fashion’s narrow view of what bodies should look like.

Check out our must-see looks from Paris Fashion Week below.

Dior
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Dior fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Saint Laurent
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Lanvin
Peter White via Getty Images
Adut Akech walks the runway at the Lanvin fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26.
Rochas
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Rochas fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 26.
Chloé
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Chloé fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27.
Isabel Marant
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Isabel Marant fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27.
Ralph & Russo
Kristy Sparow via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ralph & Russo fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Celine
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Celine fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Timothée Chalamet
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet attends the Haider Ackermann fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.
Haider Ackermann
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Haider Ackermann fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.
Altuzarra
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Altuzarra fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.
Vivienne Westwood
Peter White via Getty Images
Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.
Comme des Garçons
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Comme des Garçons fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29.
Paul & Joe
Richard Bord via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Paul & Joe fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Givenchy fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Givenchy
Peter White via Getty Images
Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Givenchy fall/winter 2020/2021 show.
Valentino
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Valentino fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Janelle Monáe
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.
Stella McCartney
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby attend the Thom Browne fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Thom Browne
Peter White via Getty Images
Models walk the runway at the Thom Browne fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby attend the Givenchy fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
North West
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
North West leaves Kanye West's Sunday Service during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Giambattista Valli
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2020/2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.
FashionParis Fashion Weekhaute couture