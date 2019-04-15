Parisians Pay Homage To Notre Dame With Catholic Hymns, Wine In The Streets

Firefighters told Agence France-Presse that the fire was “potentially linked” to renovation work in the building. A spokesperson for the cathedral, André Finot, expressed concern that the fire’s destruction will be beyond repair.

“Everything is burning. The framework, which dates from the 19th century on one side and the 13th century on the other, there will be nothing left,” he told Le Monde. “We have to see if the vault, which protects the cathedral, will be affected or not.”