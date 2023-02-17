What's Hot

The Most Common Norovirus Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Black Tennessee Lawmaker Shuts Down Republicans For Bashing His Dashiki

N. Korea Threatens Unprecedented Response To South-U.S. Military Drills

I Thought I Had A Headache. It Turned Out To Be Herpes (HSV-1) — In My Brain.

Are You A Giver Or A Taker? There Are Two Types Of Talkers, Researcher Suggests

'The View' Audience Gives Sunny Hostin Its 2 Cents On Her Raquel Welch Remark

Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

Tiger Woods Hands Tampon To Justin Thomas During Tournament And They Laugh

Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

EPA Chief Visits Toxic Ohio Train Derailment Site: 'Trust The Government'

My Obsession With My Boyfriend Was Driving Us Apart. Then I Found Out What Was Really Going On.

'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Name-Drops The Superhero Films She Turned Down

EntertainmentParis Hiltoncelebrity marriagecarter reum

Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

The reality star heiress shared an unexpected revelation about her personal life.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Reality star heiress Paris Hilton said despite her status as a “sex symbol,” she thought of herself as asexual before meeting her husband.

Hilton was linked to the likes of Benji Madden, Nick Carter and Adrian Grenier, got engaged multiple times and made a distributed sex tape with Rick Salomon that she said was intended for personal use only.

But her tabloid-reported escapades didn’t truly represent what was going on in her private life, she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview posted Thursday.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” she said. “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

That all changed with her trust of Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021, she said.

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” Hilton told the magazine. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Carter Reum and Paris Hilton at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Hilton might find that new parenthood ― she and Reum welcomed a baby boy last month via a surrogate ― doesn’t exactly turbocharge life in the bedroom.

Still, “The Simple Life” and “Paris in Love” star told Harper’s: “I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community