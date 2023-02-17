Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

Reality star heiress Paris Hilton said despite her status as a “sex symbol,” she thought of herself as asexual before meeting her husband.

Hilton was linked to the likes of Benji Madden, Nick Carter and Adrian Grenier, got engaged multiple times and made a distributed sex tape with Rick Salomon that she said was intended for personal use only.

Advertisement

But her tabloid-reported escapades didn’t truly represent what was going on in her private life, she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview posted Thursday.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” she said. “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

That all changed with her trust of Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021, she said.

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” Hilton told the magazine. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Advertisement

Hilton might find that new parenthood ― she and Reum welcomed a baby boy last month via a surrogate ― doesn’t exactly turbocharge life in the bedroom.