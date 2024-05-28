Paris Hilton Reacts After Worried Fans Point Out Son's Backward Life Jacket

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Paris Hilton doesn’t mind taking advice from fellow moms.

On Friday, the reality star shared a clip from her family vacation in Hawaii with her 1-year-old son, Phoenix, and 6-month-old daughter, London, on TikTok.

In the footage, Hilton, 43, is seen splashing around in a lazy river pool with her son in her arms.

Concerned moms quickly flocked to the comments section to point out that she had put Phoenix’s life vest on backwards.

“Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy,” one user wrote.

Hilton addressed her mistake, replying, “Oops! Thank you!”

“I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right,” she noted. “But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Other users went on to praise the socialite for taking the parenting critique in stride.

“I absolutely love how you listen and take other mom’s advice instead on getting pissed off!!!” one person commented. “I’m a new fan of yours and you are a great mom!”

Another added, “You are always so kind and humble in your responses when people are trying to help. It’s so clear what a great mom you are & how open you are to suggestions & help. It’s amazing to see.”

The “Paris in love” star and husband Carter Reum, 43, tied the knot in November 2021. The couple later welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 and London in November 2023, both via surrogate.

Earlier this month, Hilton thanked her fans and fellow moms for their advice again, after they called her out for improperly strapping her kids into their car seats in a since-deleted TikTok video.