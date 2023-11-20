Paris Hilton Insists That She And Britney Spears ‘Created The Selfie’ With Throwback Photo

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were two of the most influential Hollywood figures during the early ’00s, and the heiress is reminding us of one of the many reasons why.

On Sunday, Hilton, 42, posted a series of selfie-style throwback photos with the “Toxic” singer from 2006, which she claims were the birth of the revolutionary selfie.

Advertisement

“17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention.”

In the snapshots, the pals sat close to each other while smiling and pouting for the camera.

Fans on X hit up her post to react over Hilton’s claims.

And we thank you for it. — Love, Danny 🍂 (@DannyWxo) November 19, 2023

Two icons 💙😘 — T (@CoolRiderr) November 19, 2023

This is where the duck lips started — Beau (@beaudenison) November 19, 2023

Advertisement

Actually, you created it when you were guest starring on Fox’s the OC back in 2003😂😉 — Laundry Stay Clean 🧼 (@LonLonBougie) November 19, 2023

Awesome Paris!! Thank you for creating the selfie! The world is blessed by it. Thank you. ❤️❤️ — 𝕩Simon Wu (@sisisimon) November 19, 2023

Hilton’s reminiscing didn’t end there. The following day, she took to X again with a question for her fans.

“In the 2000s, I invented the selfie. What have you done with my invention since then?!,” she wrote Monday.

Back in 2017, the “Paris in Love” star expanded on her claims that she pioneered the front-facing style of selfies.

Advertisement

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” she told W Magazine at the time. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

Paris Hilton (left) and Britney Spears have sustained their friendship for nearly two decades. Christopher Polk/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Hilton gushed about her longtime friendship with Spears in 2020, calling the pop star “so sweet” at a time when she had been placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears.

“I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much,” Hilton told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” at the time. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things.

Spears’ 13-year restrictive conservatorship was terminated by a Los Angeles judge in November 2021, and she regained the ability to control her life.