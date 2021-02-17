Paris Hilton Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum As She Turns 40

In an interview with People, Hilton said that “this past year with COVID has accelerated so many things,” and it gave her time to “stay home and reevaluate what was important to me.”

“My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift,” she told the publication. “I’m excited for our next chapter.”

For his part, Reum told People that he “couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner.”

“She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife,” he said.

Reum and Hilton have been linked since 2019, but only stepped out together at the Golden Globes after-party in early 2020. Hilton confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in April 2020 when she shared a photo of them kissing with the caption: “Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

Hilton previously has been close to getting married a few times. In the early ’00s, she was engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw and later to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis. In 2018, she was engaged to actor Chris Zylka.