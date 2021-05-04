Paris Hilton turned fact-checker in a TikTok video that attempts to set the record straight on a years-old viral photograph of herself apparently wearing a shirt with the slogan “Stop Being Poor.”

“I never wore that shirt,” the socialite-turned-DJ said in the video shared online Monday. “This was completely Photoshopped, everyone thinks it’s real but that’s not the truth.”

She said shirt actually read: “Stop Being Desperate.”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” added the heiress, who in February announced her engagement to boyfriend Carter Reum while celebrating her 40th birthday.

According to the KnowYourMeme website, the photo was edited by a Tumblr user in 2013 and then went viral.

Watch the video here: