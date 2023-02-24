Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum went to great lengths to keep the first days of their son’s life just to themselves.

“Not even my mom, or my sister, my best friends, no one knew until he was like over a week old,” the heiress said on her iHeartRadio “This Is Paris” podcast this week, shortly after she shared the name and first photos of her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Advertisement

Hilton said she and her husband made the decision in order to announce the news to the world on their own terms.

“So it was really nice just to have that with Carter. Be our own journey together,” she continued. “Because I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine.”

“I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey be us only,” she added. “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous, because if you tell one person, then you know, they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six.”

Advertisement

She said it was a special moment when her mom, Kathy Hilton, finally met her grandson.

“When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” she said. “She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless.”