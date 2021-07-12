Paris Hilton Will Hit The Kitchen (Yes, Really) For A Netflix Cooking Series

More than a decade after “The Simple Life” last aired, Paris Hilton is gearing up to embark on a new domestic adventure.

The 40-year-old socialite and entertainer this week unveiled plans for a Netflix show, “Cooking With Paris.” Due out Aug. 4, the six-episode series is set to turn “the traditional cooking show upside down” and prove that Hilton “can cook ... kind of,” according to press notes. In addition, viewers can look forward to the host’s “glam kitchen wardrobe and party-throwing skills,” as well as appearances by “some of her fab celeb friends.”

Hilton confirmed the news on Twitter Monday. “Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen!” she wrote.

“Cooking With Paris” is inspired by a January 2020 video in which Hilton successfully cooked a lasagna, in spite of a few humorous setbacks.

That clip, which has been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube, drew surprising praise from Delish and The Washington Post, among other outlets. “It’s either a brilliant piece of performance art, or a cautionary tale about what can go wrong when you believe in yourself,” Vice’s Jelisa Castrodale wrote.

Catch the YouTube edition of “Cooking With Paris” below.

In addition to “Cooking With Paris,” Hilton is developing a second series that will follow her relationship with venture capitalist fiancé Carter Reum. Though no release date has been set, “Paris In Love” will debut on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, and promises to showcase the “personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”