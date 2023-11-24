What's Hot

Paris Hilton Reveals Name Of Her Second Baby, And It's 100% On Theme

"My princess has arrived," the heiress announced.
Paris Hilton has named her daughter London like she always said she would.

The heiress, who is named after the French capital, announced late on Thursday night that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a second child.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of a pink outfit with “London” printed on it.

She later shared a video on TikTok, in which she asks two young children, “you guys excited for your new cousin?” adding, “I have two babies.”

“My princess has arrived!!” she commented on the clip.

She also shared a sweet series of photos with her baby son from a family Thanksgiving dinner, saying she had so much to be thankful for this year.

Hilton named her first child Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

After announcing his birth via surrogate in January, Hilton revealed she planned to name him after the Arizona city years ago “when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London.”

She has said for years that she planned to have a daughter named London.

