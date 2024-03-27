Paris Hilton Says She Hopes Her Kids Won't Have Her Social Media Addiction

Paris Hilton hopes her kids’ futures won’t involve a lot of scrolling on social media.
During an appearance at the fourth A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in Los Angeles on Monday, the heiress discussed her children, saying she hopes they will live in a “world outside of social media” and “being on their phone all the time.”
“Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones,” she said, according to People.
“So hopefully my kids won’t be as addicted to social media as I am,” she added.
Elsewhere in the discussion, Hilton said that she hopes her kids “feel just so loved and seen” and that they will contribute to bringing “positivity to the world.”
Hilton shares son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 4 months, with her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum.
The reality TV star has publicly discussed how her traumas as a teenager affect her parenting.
Hilton released a documentary in 2020, “This is Paris,” in which she detailed abuse she said she suffered as a teen at a boarding school in Utah.
Hilton has since advocated for the reform of youth residential treatment programs that are often referred to as the “troubled teen industry.”
In November, she told “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that her past traumatic experiences have made her realize how important it is to be “protective” of her kids.
“I’m always thinking about one day when my kids are teenagers, just how, that’s a scary thing,” she said. ”[I’m] just always going to be there for them.”