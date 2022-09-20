Paris Hilton Says She Hired Pet Psychic To Find Her Missing Dog: 'I'm Desperate'

Paris Hilton is on the hunt for her furry companion.

In a heartfelt plea on Instagram, the DJ announced Monday that she’s searching for her four-legged friend Diamond Baby, who went missing last week.

“This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post. “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her.”

Advertisement

The “This Is Paris” podcast host said she’s doing “everything in my power” to recover Diamond Baby, including hiring a “pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic,” and even researching “dog-finding drones” that could help locate the dog.

She told fans she’s “been in tears” and “so sad and depressed” without her treasured pet.

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling,” Hilton wrote. “My heart is broken I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

She added that she was reluctant at first to make it public that the dog was missing “because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety.”

Advertisement

“But I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back,” she continued.

Hilton included an email address where people can submit tips about the whereabouts of her pet. She also declared she’s offering a “NO questions asked” reward for the dog’s safe return.

Hilton is known to be an animal lover, and boasts a collection of furry companions that she affectionately calls the “Hilton Pets.”