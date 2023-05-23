Paris Hilton's Beloved Chihuahua Harajuku Dead At 23

Paris Hilton is mourning the death of her beloved chihuahua Harajuku Bitch, who was 23.
The hotel heiress and former reality television star announced the news with an Instagram tribute on Monday. Hilton shared 10 photos of Harajuku over the years and chronicled their time together with a solemn caption to “say goodbye to my precious chihuahua.”
“For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” Hilton wrote in the caption. “She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.”
“Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now,” Hilton continued. “She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”
The post includes a number of photos of Hilton and Harajuku, who was named after Tokyo’s famous fashion district. In one image, the entrepreneur is holding her tiny dog in one hand and an umbrella in the other. Another photo shows Harajuku surrounded by toys, including a “Jimmy Chew” shoe.
“From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days,” Hilton wrote. “We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”
Hilton has long expressed her love for animals. The “Simple Life” alum told People in 2009 her clutch-sized dogs were “mini-fashionistas” and later revealed a “mini-doggie mansion” resembling her home that she had built for them.
Hilton, a star of the then-burgeoning reality television genre in the mid-2000s whose fame preceded Kim Kardashian’s, told “Good Morning America” in 2011 she had 17 pets, including cats, dogs, bunnies, a pony and a miniature pig.
One of her other chihuahuas, Tinkerbell, even earned her own acting credits on IMDb after starring in “The Simple Life” for 14 episodes between 2003 and 2007. Tinkerbell became the subject of another Instagram tribute when she died at age 14 in 2015.
On Monday, however, Harajuku Bitch was the socialite’s focus.
“Rest peacefully, my sweet darling,” wrote Hilton. “Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.”