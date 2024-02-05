Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, had a major metamorphosis on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, and we’re totally here for the switch up.
On Sunday, the famously inked up singer, model and actor turned heads when she showed up to the music awards show in Los Angeles noticeably missing something epic — her 80+ tattoos.
Jackson, 25, showed off her bare skin sans ink in a strapless cut-out black dress. She paired her outfit with matching strappy black heels, a black clutch bag and dangly earrings.
The “Swarm” actor revealed on social media that she was able to pull off the shocking look by teaming up with the makeup brand, Cover FX.
“#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered,” Jackson wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a time-lapse video of the two-hour long cover up process.
Back in August 2022, the King of Pop’s daughter revealed to People how her first tattoo came to be.
“It’s on my boob, it’s an alien,” Jackson shared, adding that she came up with the idea on a whim when she was younger.
She added: “I just wanted it — it’s kind of how they all are.”
